Tight-Space Boiler Retrofit Delivers Big Efficiency Wins for Grain Millers

Necessary to clear space for new, more efficient equipment, Rasmussen Mechanical Services, Council Bluffs, Iowa, was called in to replace an existing boiler with a larger capacity to facilitate increased steam demand, more specifically, providing total building heat and facilitating process steam used in oatmeal manufacturing. The project consisted of the removal of an outdated 150HP boiler, an existing deaerator and two air compressors and replacing it with a 300HP Superior 3-pass wetback boiler.

Carefully integrated into the existing infrastructure, a Limpsfield LC series burner, Autoflame Mk8 combustion controls, a Heatmizer FGL series condensing economizer, a Marlo RO system, a Rupp Air Makeup Air Unit, and an industrial steam deaerator were also added. Extensive piping labor and control wiring were performed to connect all components seamlessly.

Evaluation & Upgrade

“We ended up evaluating the system and upgrading several other parts of the system including the water treatment system, feedwater system, steam header piping, etc.,” says Shain Hunter, Industrial Sales (Steam Systems), Rasmussen. “We also added several energy conservation measures to ensure the system is operating as efficient as possible,” continues Hunter.