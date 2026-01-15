Blow Down Your Boilers and Save Your Controls

A troubled system leads to a malfunctioning float-type low water cutoff, and illustrates the imporance of basic system maintenance.

One of the old timers of the industry in our area asked me to help him with a steam boiler. It was a competitor’s boiler, and I had no dog in the hunt, but I said yes to help out a fellow old timer. I also get the satisfaction of knowing that the competitor doesn’t have anybody to go out and help customers in the field, the original purpose of the “heating guy” at the wholesaler.

This supply house has morphed into more of an on-line presence than a local presence (fair enough and to each their own). But this is now the second time that I’m going to look at a boiler I’m not that familiar with. The first time I didn’t have enough time to get the boiler running right and we agreed that I would come back. The house can heat with a furnace on every floor, so no real priority.

It sits right on the Ohio River on the Kentucky side across from downtown Cincinnati with a million dollar view next to the suspension bridge that you see whenever the big TV networks are in town for a Bengals football game. It is also so close to the river that it occasionally floods; the waterlines are easy to see on the basement columns. The old timer thought that problem started after the last flood. The electric feeder won’t work, and he thinks it’s a wiring issue.

Maybe the Wiring?

Since I’m not an electrical genius I decided to ask a favor of the guy that wires up this brand boiler all the time. So, the second time there, it was the old timer and his sidekick, me and the expert. We go right to re-wiring the whole limit/safety portion because the expert didn’t like what was there.

The old timer doesn’t have a problem with that and says to just leave everything hanging out until the boiler works fine, then he and his sidekick will make it all look neat and tidy. Of course, there isn’t any paperwork for the boiler or feeder. These are the times I like the internet, since both wiring diagrams were available on the company’s websites—just in a tiny format—on my phone.

Not to complain, it beats making a third trip after going back to the office to find the diagrams in the product literature file cabinets like we had to do 30 years ago. One of my first responsibilities in the industry was keeping those file cabinets up to date with printed literature. Now current technical info just a click and/or swipe away.

Maybe the Low Water Cut-Off?

The process took a bit longer than expected, but sometimes it is harder to re-work something than to start at the beginning. Once we were satisfied, we tried to fire it up only to be disappointed. Thinking it might be the low water cut-off, the expert said that he had a new one in his truck. This didn’t surprise me since he works with them a lot. The old timer sent the sidekick to fetch it.