The Heat Pump Helper uses any available gas-fired hot water source—including boilers, combi boilers, tankless water heaters, or high input tank water heaters—combined with a water-to-air heat exchanger to insert the required BTUs of heat into the ducted air stream generated by the heat pump air handler. This design concept, known as “hydroheat,” enables the use of a single gas-fired burner package to accomplish the dual functions of domestic hot water and space heating, instead of installing two separate gas-fired appliances.

Comfort, Cost Control, Reliability

Tiger Fuel, whose service techs provided most of the plumbing on the project, installed the Rinnai tankless water heater and made the connections to the hydronic coil. They worked with Kennedy HVAC, the company that installed the hydronic coil on the air handler.

According to Taylor Sutton, Co-Owner and Chief Operating Officer, Tiger Fuel, the Heat Pump Helper replaces the auxiliary heating coil, usually powered by electricity, with a hot water coil that is connected to a loop fed by a water circulation pump connected to a traditional tankless water heater—in this case, the Rinnai RX tankless water heater.

Bindus supplied the hot water coil and the electronics that communicated with the thermostat and water pump, as well as the plumbing kit that tied into the residential hot water system. “This essentially turned the traditional tankless hot water heater into a boiler that could produce heat for the home in addition to domestic hot water. The hot water coil sat on top of the air handler in between the fan and the supply lines to the various rooms of the house,” says Sutton.

The Heat Pump Helper with the AQUECOIL system provides three significant attributes to the overall hydronic equation, “It improves comfort, reduces operating costs and it reduces winter peak demand on the national electric grid,” says John Borzoni, Bindus Manufacturing. The end result is “a magnificently efficient home,” says Borzoni.