Hybrid Radiant Heating Solution Tackles Cold, Damp Basements in Indigenous Communities

Healthier Living Conditions With Lower Operating Costs

The system uses Uponor helioPEX™ pipe paired with Fast Trak™ radiant mats, designed for efficient installation and compatibility with existing heating equipment. By integrating with the home’s furnace rather than replacing it, the solution offers a practical upgrade path for improving indoor environmental conditions without a full HVAC overhaul.

Beyond improving comfort, stabilizing basement temperatures reduces long-term health risks associated with mold exposure. The hydronic system also lowers energy consumption compared to electric space heaters previously used to offset cold basement conditions.

By removing the need for portable electric heaters, the retrofit reduces both utility costs and potential fire hazards. The result is a safer, more energy-efficient living space with improved year-round usability.

“In the previous conditions, our basement was far too cold to occupy comfortably,“ says Fred Starblanket of Star Blanket Cree Nation. “Not only has that problem been solved but we also gained peace of mind that we are living in a safer and healthier environment. This project represents healing and providing a good life for our people.”

Grant Funding Expands Community Impact

Funding from the GF Water Foundation enabled the expansion of the program beyond its original pilot homes. The initiative demonstrates how targeted hydronic retrofits can address both building performance and public health challenges in underserved housing stock.

“I was beyond thrilled to receive this grant from the OneGF Impact Fund to not only expand our work across four reservations but also to raise awareness of this critical issue,” says Nicole Miller, Canada Sales Manager at GF Building Flow Solutions Americas. “Seeing how Uponor product is directly improving people’s lives is a highlight of my career.”

Contractors and hydronic professionals can view additional project details and learn more about Uponor radiant systems at uponor.com.