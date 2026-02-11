Hybrid Radiant Heating Solution Tackles Cold, Damp Basements in Indigenous Communities
Key Highlights
-
Radiant floor retrofit integrated with existing furnaces—no full HVAC replacement required
-
helioPEX™ pipe and Fast Trak™ mats used to stabilize temperatures and reduce mold risk
-
Expanded from 2 pilot homes to more than a dozen homes across four First Nations communities
APPLE VALLEY, MN — GF Water Foundation, through its OneGF Impact Fund, has expanded its Blanket of Warmth initiative in Saskatchewan, bringing Uponor radiant heating systems to more than a dozen First Nations homes. The project integrates hydronic radiant floor heating with existing forced-air furnaces to stabilize basement temperatures, reduce moisture, and address chronic mold issues.
Originally launched in 2018 with two homes, the program now serves communities including Cree Nation, Pasqua Cree Nation, Muscowpetung Saulteaux Nation, and Standing Buffalo Cree Nation.
Radiant Retrofit Stabilizes Temperatures and Controls Moisture
Many homes in the region experienced unstable basement temperatures and persistent dampness, creating conditions conducive to black mold growth. The radiant retrofit introduces consistent, low-temperature heat at the floor level, helping eliminate cold surfaces where condensation can occur.
Healthier Living Conditions With Lower Operating Costs
Beyond improving comfort, stabilizing basement temperatures reduces long-term health risks associated with mold exposure. The hydronic system also lowers energy consumption compared to electric space heaters previously used to offset cold basement conditions.
By removing the need for portable electric heaters, the retrofit reduces both utility costs and potential fire hazards. The result is a safer, more energy-efficient living space with improved year-round usability.
“In the previous conditions, our basement was far too cold to occupy comfortably,“ says Fred Starblanket of Star Blanket Cree Nation. “Not only has that problem been solved but we also gained peace of mind that we are living in a safer and healthier environment. This project represents healing and providing a good life for our people.”
Grant Funding Expands Community Impact
Funding from the GF Water Foundation enabled the expansion of the program beyond its original pilot homes. The initiative demonstrates how targeted hydronic retrofits can address both building performance and public health challenges in underserved housing stock.
“I was beyond thrilled to receive this grant from the OneGF Impact Fund to not only expand our work across four reservations but also to raise awareness of this critical issue,” says Nicole Miller, Canada Sales Manager at GF Building Flow Solutions Americas. “Seeing how Uponor product is directly improving people’s lives is a highlight of my career.”
Contractors and hydronic professionals can view additional project details and learn more about Uponor radiant systems at uponor.com.