PA Contractor Slams a Hydronic Home Run

The most challenging part of Romea’s project involved reconfiguring the piping throughout the house—and finding the time to do it. The window for HVAC contractors to work on side projects is frustratingly short. Heating problems in the Northeast can arise any time between October and May, at which point air conditioning systems require attention. With a small team, there is rarely time to devote attention to projects that don’t boost the bottom line.

“There was a little bit of a lull in between seasons around September,’’ Romea says. “We worked on it for four days in a row, which is rare in this business. Then we spent time in additional time getting it done whenever we found we had a little extra time.”

Romea explains that re-piping the house required the most time and helped establish zone heat for each floor. “I had to get water flow to the basement level for that thermostat,’’ Romea explains. “The same with the second floor. The house was never set up to be zoned. I had to take out all the pipes and make sure that we got hot water to the second floor. That required a lot of time.”

Boiler Selection

Contractors find a wide range of boilers to choose from for their projects, and Romea and Mazzarese collaborated before deciding on the NTI TFTN unit.

“We went through all of the different options,’’ Mazzarese says. “I think what we both liked about this unit is the technology to do the zoning and set-up, which was quite easy. We were able to set it up in a few minutes.”