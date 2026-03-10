Lennox Enters Water Heating Market with New Residential Lineup

CHICAGO, IL — Lennox has announced a new line of residential water heaters that will be available for dealer orders beginning March 16, marking the company’s official entry into the North American water heating market through a joint venture with Ariston Group.

The launch expands Lennox’s residential comfort portfolio, giving contractors the ability to offer HVAC systems and water heaters through a single manufacturer while leveraging Lennox’s established dealer network across the United States and Canada.

“Our expansion into water heating is a natural evolution of Lennox's commitment to delivering total home comfort,” said Sarah Martin, EVP & President of Lennox Home Comfort Solutions. “Dealers and homeowners have been asking for a complete comfort offering from Lennox, and we're proud to introduce solutions built on trusted innovation, high efficiency, and the exceptional service Lennox is known for.”

Built for Reliability and Long-Term Tank Protection

The Lennox water heater lineup is designed with durability and homeowner reliability in mind. Each model features heavy-gauge steel construction and a PermaClad™ glass lining intended to protect the tank against corrosion over time.

Select models incorporate additional technologies designed to extend system life and reduce maintenance concerns. These include magnesium or aluminum anode rods paired with the SediMotion™ system to help limit sediment buildup, FillSafe Protection™ designed to safeguard internal components if the tank is not properly filled, and Lennox Lock™ technology to enhance flammability protection.

Heat Pump Models Add High-Efficiency Option

Among the new offerings are heat pump water heaters that provide an energy-efficient alternative to traditional tank models. These systems are engineered to deliver consistent hot water while operating quietly and offering intelligent controls on select units.

On compatible systems, homeowners can monitor and manage both their water heater and thermostat through the Lennox Home platform, supporting a more integrated and connected home comfort experience.

New Sales Opportunities for Contractors

For contractors and dealers, the expanded product portfolio creates opportunities to bundle HVAC and water heating equipment into a single comfort solution.

By sourcing both systems through Lennox, dealers can simplify purchasing while offering homeowners coordinated equipment designed to work together within the broader Lennox home comfort ecosystem.

To learn more visit www.lennox.com.