A. O. Smith Names Robert Aldrich Vice President of Product Engineering for North America Water Heating

Veteran engineering leader will guide residential and commercial product development as the company prepares for upcoming DOE efficiency regulations.
March 12, 2026
4 min read

Key Highlights

  • Leadership transition: Veteran A. O. Smith engineer Robert Aldrich steps into a key leadership role overseeing product engineering for North America water heating

  • Regulatory readiness: The appointment comes as manufacturers prepare for upcoming DOE efficiency requirements affecting both residential and commercial water heaters

  • Technology leadership: Aldrich previously led development of the company’s residential heat pump water heater platform, a fast-growing category in high-efficiency water heating

A. O. Smith logo

MILWAUKEE, WI — A. O. Smith Corporation announced the appointment of Robert Aldrich as Vice President of Product Engineering for its North America Water Heating (NAWH) division. In the role, Aldrich will oversee engineering strategy across the company’s residential and commercial water heating portfolios.

A. O. Smith
Robert Aldrich

Robert Aldrich.

He succeeds Neil Rolph, who will retire in April after more than 20 years with the company.

Robert’s experience across manufacturing, product engineering and portfolio management, combined with his deep knowledge of NAWH, positions him extremely well to lead our engineering organization,” said Steve O’Brien, Senior Vice President and President, NAWH. “He has successfully led both the commercial and residential engineering groups, giving him comprehensive insight into the demands of both segments.”

Leading Product Development Across Residential and Commercial Platforms

As Vice President of Product Engineering, Aldrich will guide the execution of A. O. Smith’s product development strategy for the NAWH division. His responsibilities include aligning engineering priorities across both residential and commercial product lines while supporting the company’s long-term innovation roadmap.

A key focus will be preparing product platforms for upcoming regulatory changes from the US Department of Energy that will raise minimum energy-efficiency requirements for commercial and residential water heaters.

Aldrich will also work closely with A. O. Smith’s global engineering leadership team to advance strategic innovation initiatives and coordinate technology development across the company’s worldwide operations.

Two Decades of Engineering Leadership at A. O. Smith

Aldrich brings more than two decades of experience at A. O. Smith, beginning his career in 2001 as part of the company’s four-year manufacturing rotational program.

During his tenure, he has held multiple leadership roles in both manufacturing and product engineering, including director of commercial product engineering, director of residential product engineering and residential portfolio director for NAWH.

While serving as director of residential product engineering, Aldrich led the development and launch of A. O. Smith’s residential heat pump water heater line. The technology has played a growing role in advancing energy-efficient water heating solutions across the U.S. market.

Most recently, Aldrich served as residential portfolio director, where he was responsible for guiding product strategy for the company’s residential water heating segment.

This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.
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