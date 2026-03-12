A. O. Smith Names Robert Aldrich Vice President of Product Engineering for North America Water Heating

succeeds

Neil

Rolph,

who

will

retire

in

April

after

more

than

20

years

with

the

company.

He

“Robert’s experience across manufacturing, product engineering and portfolio management, combined with his deep knowledge of NAWH, positions him extremely well to lead our engineering organization,” said Steve O’Brien, Senior Vice President and President, NAWH. “He has successfully led both the commercial and residential engineering groups, giving him comprehensive insight into the demands of both segments.”

Leading Product Development Across Residential and Commercial Platforms

As Vice President of Product Engineering, Aldrich will guide the execution of A. O. Smith’s product development strategy for the NAWH division. His responsibilities include aligning engineering priorities across both residential and commercial product lines while supporting the company’s long-term innovation roadmap.

A key focus will be preparing product platforms for upcoming regulatory changes from the US Department of Energy that will raise minimum energy-efficiency requirements for commercial and residential water heaters.

Aldrich will also work closely with A. O. Smith’s global engineering leadership team to advance strategic innovation initiatives and coordinate technology development across the company’s worldwide operations.

Two Decades of Engineering Leadership at A. O. Smith

Aldrich brings more than two decades of experience at A. O. Smith, beginning his career in 2001 as part of the company’s four-year manufacturing rotational program.

During his tenure, he has held multiple leadership roles in both manufacturing and product engineering, including director of commercial product engineering, director of residential product engineering and residential portfolio director for NAWH.

While serving as director of residential product engineering, Aldrich led the development and launch of A. O. Smith’s residential heat pump water heater line. The technology has played a growing role in advancing energy-efficient water heating solutions across the U.S. market.

Most recently, Aldrich served as residential portfolio director, where he was responsible for guiding product strategy for the company’s residential water heating segment.