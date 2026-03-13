The Bloomin’ Boiler Changeout

In what eventually turned out to be a two-day job—led by Foley Mechanical’s lead tech, Brian Golden and his four-person team—the old boilers were swapped out with two new Velocity Boiler Works Aruba 6 gas-fired boilers.

Radiator-less

Did I mention at the time of the remodel, the homeowner took out all of the radiators and Foley Mechanical, ever so versatile, used an existing hydro-air system? In place of a radiantly heated home, the home was heated from forced air off of the boilers.

“Instead of getting that scorched air feel from a forced-air furnace, we can adjust the water temperature to match the load,” says Dan Foley.