Pitch Perfect

KANSAS CITY, MO — Back in October 2021, Kansas City Current Owners Angie Long, Chris Long and Brittany Mahomes made one of the most historic announcements of investment in women’s professional soccer history. The owners shared their plans for a $140-million soccer-specific stadium at Berkley Riverfront Park. What is known as CPKC Stadium, it is the first soccer stadium purpose-built for a National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) team.

Fast forward a few years and CPKC Stadium was named a “2025 Professional Sports Field of the Year” recipient by the Sports Field Managers Association (SFMA), one of the industry’s leading authorities on sports surface management. The award recognizes excellence in playing surface quality, maintenance practices, innovation and overall management.

Under the Surface

Sure, most of the accolades should be given to Jerad Minnick, Vice President of Sports Turf and Grounds, and his staff at the stadium, but let’s throw proper flowers to Midwest Laser Leveling for what you don’t really see underneath the playing field.