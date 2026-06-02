Radiant Comfort and Character: Reviving a Bozeman Landmark

“The basement is technically unheated,” explained Bailey. “That area has a ‘steampunk’ vibe to it, so all the copper distribution piping—ranging from .75 to 1.25” diameter—is exposed. It throws enough heat to keep the basement comfortable all winter.”

The system is controlled using outdoor reset, with a maximum supply water temperature of 125°F for a central Montana design day.

“According to ASHRAE, our design temp is -18°F, but we often see much colder,” said Morrell. “We typically push our designs to -25°F.”

“Outdoor reset was key to the overall comfort and efficiency,” said Sisson. “By continuously adjusting supply water temperature based on outdoor conditions, we keep water temperatures as low as possible. That means better performance from the boilers reduced energy use, and more stable, comfortable heating without over-firing the system.”

Convenience, Too

Outside, two independent snowmelt zones keep the property clear. One covers the rear walkway to a detached garage. The second warms the front walk, city sidewalk and curb. Both are piped with .75” PEX.

“When the city plows snow to the curb, it can’t pile up here because the entire curb contains PEX,” said Bailey.

The snowmelt sensor is a DS-2, made by Automated Systems Engineering, and is mounted on the fence. Like all the inside zones, the snowmelt is controlled by Honeywell zone controllers and Redlink™ system.

“The snowmelt system can be configured to operate any way you want, but we leave the loops cold until the sensor detects moisture at temperatures below 36°F,” said Bailey. “At that point, the boilers fire to send heat to the plate-and-frame heat exchanger isolating the outdoor zones from the rest of the system.”

All told, the property has seven heating zones and two snowmelt zones, all supplied from a meticulously piped mechanical room. That space is shared by two ALTA condensing boilers, a 120-gallon indirect tank, and a humorous-yet-functional piece of Bozeman memorabilia. A stainless-steel beer keg stamped “Bozeman Brewing Company” hangs on the wall. It’s not decor, but rather a working urinal.

“The basement is the homeowner’s man cave,” Bailey explained. “He decided late in the project he wanted a bathroom, but we only had space for a urinal. I had the keg lying around, so we made it work. It fits the theme.”

Dual Boilers