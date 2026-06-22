Dual-Purpose Slab Heating

The 2nd story was served by a heat pump system. The front half was all garage/workshop. A bass boat sat sparkling under the garage lighting, surrounded by tools, work benches and a golf cart for easy travel throughout the small riverside community. The back half of the slab was a future lounge and gaming area. The back wall was almost all glass looking straight at the Ohio River. The barn seemed so close to the river that it looked like an infinity pool in the backyard.

Directly in the middle of the slab floor between the garage and future rec area was a framed out mechanical room. There was a small electric water heater for the domestic side mounted to the wall supported by uni-strut. Popping out of the middle of the slab was a melee of ½” PEX tubing. The homeowner and a buddy took on the task of laying the PEX pipe before the slab was poured.

Checking the Math

I typically prefer to be able to design the infloor PEX myself, but this isn’t the first time I’ve had a homeowner tackle this part of the job. He promised all the loops of tubing were under 300’ and, based on the square footage of the slab, the math checked out. We were good to go ahead and proceed.

There were 24 loops of tubing total, 6 supplies/returns for the rec room and 6 supplies/returns for the garage. Our only problem was that the homeowner wasn’t sure which 6 loops went out to the rec room and which 6 went to the garage. No need to panic, we’ve got a 50-50 shot at getting right the first time and if we guess incorrectly, it will just be a few wires to change and we’ll be all fixed up.

The contractor and I then devised our plan for the new boiler. A high efficiency, condensing wall mount boiler was the perfect choice for this application. I made a quick piping sketch for the contractor consisting of a primary/secondary connection and a zone pump to feed each manifold. We would control each stat and pump via a switching relay panel. The flues were our biggest hurdle. Being that we were in the middle of the house, we had some work to do. We determined that going out the East wall was our best bet. I made sure to let the contractor know that the flue must pitch back toward the boiler at least ¼” per foot of horizontal run.

The Follow-Up

The contractor ended up securing the job and over the next couple of months other than a quick phone call or two I didn’t hear much from him. A few weeks ago I got a call from the contractor, who said he was ready for me to come down to help him program the boiler and check the combustion numbers.