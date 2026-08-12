Innovative Heat Pump Solution Transforms Manhattan High-Rise's Domestic Water Heating

Retrofitting a Manhattan high-rise with commercial heat pump water heating technology is no simple feat. Space constraints within the building and rooftop mechanical room along with the difficulty of rigging large equipment into an existing building presented serious obstacles. Hiring a crane for this project was cost prohibitive.

An Innovative Installation Approach

The idea of using the building’s general exhaust air for the heat pump’s air supply was the result of some creative thinking from John Stevens with Alternative Sustainability and Wallace Eannace, Inc. That air supply was ducted into the unused space in the penthouse mechanical room. Once the approach was established, finding the right piece of equipment was key.

The Veritus was selected for a few key reasons:

● Its compact size enabled it to fit in the freight elevator and be rigged up the narrow stairs leading to the penthouse mechanical room.

● The selected Veritus model matched the base load of the zone, and its source airflow closely matched the available building exhaust airflow.

● The Veritus uses R-513A refrigerant, which is non-toxic and non-flammable, making it safe for indoor installation.

● The Veritus has a double wall heat exchanger that allows for direct heating of the potable water; eliminating the need for glycol.