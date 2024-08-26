Ruth O'Donnell has been withPreferred Utilities Manufacturing Corporation since 2014 and has been Brand Director since 2017. Ruth is a fourth-generation member of the family-owned and operated business. Known for her strategic leadership, Ruth leads projects that reinforcePreferred Utilities' commitment to energy efficiency and environmental responsibility.Her focus on innovation and sustainability extends past Preferred Utilities and into the Boiler industry at large. She is a member of Women in the Boiler Industry (WIBI) and the American Boiler Manufacturers Association (ABMA), where she actively supports industry advancements and inclusion.