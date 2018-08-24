Michael Langen Joins Weil-McLain as Director of Sales

BURR RIDGE, ILL. — Hydronic heating manufacturer Weil-McLain named Michael Langen as its director of sales. He will be based at the company’s Burr Ridge, Ill., headquarters.

As director of sales, Langen is responsible for leading the U.S. sales organization in executing Weil-McLain’s growth strategy, including channel management and contractor engagement initiatives.

Langen has more than 20 years of experience in sales strategy and execution. Most recently, he was the sales director for the electrical and hydronic business at Honeywell International.

“Michael’s deep experience as a hydronics sales leader and his proven track record of using advanced selling tools to drive growth will help build on our recent successes and keep us be well-positioned for the future,” said John Swann, president of Weil-McLain. “We are excited to welcome him to the team and look forward to his leadership as we continue to execute on our growth strategy.”

Langen has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Northern Illinois University and an MBA from Keller Graduate School of Management.