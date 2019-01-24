Mulcahy Announces Lochinvar as Newest Manufacturing Partner

Eagan, Minn.-based Mulcahy Co., a manufacturer’s representative for the heating, cooling and plumbing industries, announced the addition of its newest partner — Lochinvar, which manufactures high-efficiency boiler and water heaters for commercial and residential markets.

The new partnership with Lochinvar will allow Mulcahy to streamline and expand both expertise and customer service with a one-stop solution for heating, cooling and plumbing gas-fired equipment and components. Mulcahy specializes in providing complete solutions to the hydronic, industrial and plumbing industries.

The new partnership also significantly expands Mulcahy’s product line in domestic hot water for commercial and residential markets.

“With Lochinvar’s broad offering, coupled with its drive toward continued improvement and product development, Mulcahy now has the opportunity to deliver an entire commercial product spectrum under one single, market-leading brand,” said Rob Grady, Mulcahy executive vice president.

Customer relationships will be front and center for Mulcahy as they transition into the new partnership.

“Throughout Mulcahy’s history we have valued the opportunity to work closely with all of our customers,” said Jim Burns, president and principal owner at Mulcahy. “This new partnership allows us to strengthen our relationships with Lochinvar’s established distribution network as well as contractors and owners.”

Mulcahy will continue to work closely with previously established lines to provide warranty support to customers.

David Flores, western U.S. sales manager at Lochinvar, said the company is excited about the Mulcahy partnership and looks forward to providing a more robust Lochinvar user experience.

“Mulcahy’s 90-year commitment to local product inventory, field support, training and technical expertise exemplifies its dedication to the industry,” Flores said.