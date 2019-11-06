Navien Starts Shipping NFB-C Commercial Fire Tube Boilers

IRVINE, CA – Navien – the leader in condensing wall-hung boilers – officially launched their commercial sized fire tube boiler series, the NFB-C. The NFB-C is available in two sizes: NFB-301C (301 MBH) and NFB-399C (399 MBH).

Each NFB-C boiler uses the same in-house designed and manufactured patented heat exchanger technology that was introduced with the NFB series in 2018. The heat exchanger is form-pressed and robotic laser welded to minimize the number of weak points that could be prone to thermal stress and corrosion. Oval shaped tubes within the heat exchanger contain internal turbulators designed to improve both the heat transfer rate and the structural integrity of the assembly. A specific water flow is generated by baffles inside the heat exchanger to extract the maximum amount of heat from flue gasses while the non-metallic base provides additional protection against corrosion caused by acidic condensate.

The NFB-C commercial fire tube boiler.

The industry leading 97.5% thermal efficiency NFB-C series includes top and bottom piping connections for installation flexibility and an advanced 7-inch color touch screen display with easy intuitive navigation for setup, troubleshooting and operation. The built-in circuit board allows connections for a boiler pump and 3 zones pumps using dry contact relays, and also includes a DHW priority zone. The NFB-C series commercial fire tube boilers offer up to a 15:1 turndown ratio and extremely low NOx levels, certified by SCAQMD to meet the most stringent code requirements.

Optional accessories allow each NFB-C boiler to connect to building management systems through Modbus, BACnet or LonWorks protocols. NFB-C boilers are NaviLink wi-fi remote compatible, cascade capable up to 16 units, common venting capable up to 4 units and are certified for high-altitude installations up to 10,100 ft.

For more information on the new NFB-C commercial fire tube boilers, visit NavienInc.com.