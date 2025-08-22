Weil-McLain Unveils New Brand Campaign: 'One Brand. Every Application. Only Weil-McLain.'

BURR RIDGE, IL — Weil-McLain®, manufactured by WM Technologies, LLC, a leading North American designer of hydronic heating systems, is advancing its rebranding initiative with the launch of a new brand campaign: “One Brand. Every Application. Only Weil-McLain.” This campaign marks the next step in the company’s evolution, building on its updated visual identity introduced earlier this year and reinforcing its future-forward commitment to innovation, energy efficiency and system-wide versatility.

With this new campaign, Weil-McLain is underscoring its position as a comprehensive provider of hydronic heating solutions, as well as showing its ongoing dedication to delivering future-forward sustainable innovations.

The campaign was designed in response to the challenges today’s contractors face—balancing tight timelines, changing regulations and diverse system requirements across residential, commercial and institutional environments. From cast iron boilers and high-efficiency condensing units to hybrid systems with next-generation heat pumps, Weil-McLain delivers unmatched variety, flexibility and performance that contractors need on the job.

A Renewed Promise

“Our brand campaign captures the strengths of who we are today and demonstrates the dedication and commitment to where we’re going,” said Mike Doorhy, Vice President and General Manager of WM Technologies, LLC. “Weil-McLain is leading the charge in modern hydronics by providing contractor-friendly, sustainable heating solutions for every application.”

Rooted in a legacy of quality and reliability, the “One Brand. Every Application.” campaign signals more than a refreshed look; it’s a renewed promise to the industry. Backed by a robust portfolio of training, technical support and intuitive tools, Weil-McLain is uniquely positioned to help professionals specify, install and maintain the right system quickly, confidently and cost-effectively.

New Website Experience

As a cornerstone of the campaign, Weil-McLain has also launched an all-new website designed to deliver an intuitive, personalized experience for contractors, engineers, distributors and homeowners. The website reflects the brand’s updated visual identity and provides faster, easier access to key tools, technical resources and product information, all presented with modern visuals and clean layouts.

Key enhancements include:

Mega Menus and Streamlined Navigation: A simplified interface provides quick, intuitive access to products, support and training content.

A simplified interface provides quick, intuitive access to products, support and training content. Expanded Resource Hub: A centralized section features technical documentation, training materials and support tools.

A centralized section features technical documentation, training materials and support tools. Enhanced Search: Improved functionality surfaces full-page content and technical materials more efficiently.

Continued Investment

With more than 140 years of heating leadership, Weil-McLain continues to evolve while remaining rooted in the trust and performance professionals rely on. The new campaign and digital tools reaffirm the company’s long-standing commitment to innovation, accessibility and complete hydronic solutions delivered by one brand, for every application.

Together, the new brand messaging and digital platform demonstrate Weil-McLain’s continued investment in product innovation, user experience and the future of hydronic heating.

Explore the refreshed brand and website experience by watching this video and by visiting www.weil-mclain.com/only-wm.