IBC Technologies Issues Combi-Boiler Recall

IBC Technologies USA Inc., located in Lawnside, New Jersey, on August 21st issued a recall of about 1,100 of its CX Series Combi Boiler (In addition, about 880 were sold in Canada). The firm received five reports of the hot water temperature fluctuating while in use—a potential hazard. However, no injuries have been reported.

CX Combi Boilers

The CX Combi Boilers are single, compact residential gas boilers used for both central heating and hot water on demand. The CX Combi Boilers are rectangular metal boxes with a control panel on the front and a red IBC label in the top left corner. Only models CX-199 and CX-150 with certain serial numbers are included in the recall.

For a full list of those model numbers, visit the Consumer Products Safety Commission website at:

www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/Combi-Boilers-Recalled-Due-to-Burn-Hazard-Manufactured-by-IBC-Technologies

The CX-199 or CX-150 model number is located on the upper left corner of the touch screen on the front of the unit. The model and serial numbers are found on the rating plate located on the inside of the unit in the upper left corner and the serial number is outlined in rectangular boxes.

The units were sold at home improvement distributors nationwide from May 2023 through June 2025.

Contact for Repair

The suggested remedy is repair. Contact IBC to schedule a free in-home repair by an authorized technician, who will install a mixing valve, if needed. Consumers can continue to use the recalled boilers for central heating.

The IBC Technologies contact page can be found at www.ibcboiler.com/contact.