Bradford White Brings Water Heating Expertise to 2025 ASPE Tech Symposium
Key Highlights
- Bradford White will showcase innovations from three brands at the 2025 ASPE Tech Symposium in Orlando
- The event features a seminar on DOE 2026 updates, efficiency, venting, and retrofit design, qualifying for CEU credits
- Industry professionals can engage with engineers from Bradford White Water Heaters, Laars Heating Systems, and Bock Water Heaters at Booth #400
AMBLER, PA — Bradford White Corporation will showcase its engineering expertise at the 2025 ASPE Tech Symposium, Sept. 24–28 at the Rosen Centre Hotel in Orlando, Florida.
Three Brands, One Booth
Engineers from Bradford White Water Heaters, Laars Heating Systems, and Bock Water Heaters will be available at Booth #400 to discuss product advancements, current challenges, and key design considerations for plumbing and hydronic professionals.
Seminar on DOE 2026 and Retrofit Design
Bradford White Water Heaters engineers will present “Navigating the Future of Commercial Water Heating: Key Insights on DOE 2026 Updates, Efficiency, Venting, and Retrofit Design” on Saturday, Sept. 27, at 10:45 AM in Salon 13–14. The session is part of the system design track and qualifies for continuing education credits.
Industry Event for Technical Pros
Recognized as one of the premier technical gatherings for plumbing engineers, the ASPE Tech Symposium offers in-depth professional development led by licensed instructors, with sessions designed to meet CEU requirements.
More information on the conference is available at aspe.org/2025-aspe-tech-symposium.