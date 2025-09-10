Bradford White Brings Water Heating Expertise to 2025 ASPE Tech Symposium

AMBLER, PA — Bradford White Corporation will showcase its engineering expertise at the 2025 ASPE Tech Symposium, Sept. 24–28 at the Rosen Centre Hotel in Orlando, Florida.

Three Brands, One Booth

Engineers from Bradford White Water Heaters, Laars Heating Systems, and Bock Water Heaters will be available at Booth #400 to discuss product advancements, current challenges, and key design considerations for plumbing and hydronic professionals.

“The ASPE Tech Symposium is an essential forum for advancing innovation in the plumbing industry,” said Neal Heyman, Senior Director of Marketing for Bradford White Corporation. “Our participation reflects our commitment to providing trusted solutions that address the evolving needs of plumbing engineers.”

Seminar on DOE 2026 and Retrofit Design

Bradford White Water Heaters engineers will present “Navigating the Future of Commercial Water Heating: Key Insights on DOE 2026 Updates, Efficiency, Venting, and Retrofit Design” on Saturday, Sept. 27, at 10:45 AM in Salon 13–14. The session is part of the system design track and qualifies for continuing education credits.

Industry Event for Technical Pros

Recognized as one of the premier technical gatherings for plumbing engineers, the ASPE Tech Symposium offers in-depth professional development led by licensed instructors, with sessions designed to meet CEU requirements.

“Events like this one provide opportunities to exchange ideas, showcase new solutions and build stronger industry relationships,” Heyman said. “Those connections ultimately drive progress in the plumbing engineering field.”

More information on the conference is available at aspe.org/2025-aspe-tech-symposium.