Ariston Strengthens US Market Strategy with Experienced Sales Executive Michael Sokaris

Based in Albany, NY, Sokaris most recently served as Director of Sales & Marketing, North America at Centrotherm, a manufacturer of venting and air distribution systems serving plumbing and mechanical contractors, wholesalers, OEMs, engineers, and commercial specifiers. Earlier, he spent 25 years in leadership roles with Schneider Electric.

“As a global leader in water heating, it’s exciting to see Ariston invest in the US to build the same reputation it enjoys worldwide,” Sokaris said. “Exciting next generation products are on the way, which will open the door for rapid growth and a strong US brand footprint.”

Building US Market Presence

Ariston has been steadily expanding its product lineup for the US. Earlier this year, the company introduced the Ariston Nuos™ Side-Connect and Nuos™ Multi-Fit Hybrid Heat Pump water heaters. Both are designed with five operating modes to cover a range of water heating demands and feature i-Memory, a proprietary learning algorithm that adapts to homeowner usage patterns to deliver hot water precisely when needed. Additional water heating products are slated for release later this year and into 2026.

“Ariston’s global strength is clear, and we’re aligning our product portfolio to take a stronger position in the US market,” Sokaris said. “We will be driving growth through investment and introducing industry-leading global technologies to the US market.”

Leadership Committed To Growth

Andrea Monti Guarnieri, President and CEO of Ariston USA, welcomed Sokaris to the leadership team: “We’re excited to bring Mike to our team as our Vice President of Sales for water heating. He has the vision and energy to bring our global expertise to the US market and help us drive business growth.”

For more information, visit www.ariston.com/en-us.