Weil-McLain Brings Biofuel-Ready Heating to the Oil Boiler Market

BURR RIDGE, IL — Weil-McLain® has announced that its Ultra® Oil, WGO, WTGO, and SGO residential oil boilers are now certified for use with biofuel blends up to 100% (B100). This certification—achieved in collaboration with burner manufacturers R.W. Beckett and Carlin Combustion—marks a major step in making oil-fired hydronic heating more sustainable.

Biofuel-Ready Boilers Expand Contractor Options

A B100 boiler runs on 100% biodiesel, a renewable fuel made from plant oils, animal fats, and recycled cooking oils. Weil-McLain tested and validated its boilers with Beckett and Carlin burners designed with seals and components to handle higher biofuel blends.

“Weil-McLain boilers that are B100 certified are designed to operate on this blend of biodiesel fuel with the approved Beckett and Carlin burners,” said Mike Boyd, Product Manager with Weil-McLain. “These compatible burners have seals and components designed to optimize operation when using biodiesel.”

Lower Carbon Footprint with Biodiesel

Biodiesel produces significantly fewer greenhouse gas emissions than petroleum diesel while delivering comparable heating performance. Contractors and homeowners choosing a B100-certified boiler gain access to benefits such as:

Renewable energy supply – steady feedstock from agricultural and recycled sources.

Energy security – reduced dependence on petroleum imports.

Potential incentives – eligibility for grants, rebates, or tax credits in certain regions.

Federal Tax Credit Available in 2025

Homeowners upgrading to Weil-McLain’s B100-certified oil boilers may qualify for a federal tax credit of up to $600. Units must have an 87% AFUE rating and be installed between January 1 and December 31, 2025. Weil-McLain is a Qualified Manufacturer (QM), and homeowners should include the QM code 46H2 on IRS Form 5695 to claim the credit. This federal credit can also be combined with local ENERGY STAR® rebates.

Product Range Remains Contractor-Friendly

Weil-McLain’s oil-fired line offers rugged, high-efficiency options for both water and steam systems:

Ultra Oil® – premium “commercial-grade” residential boiler with a three-pass heat exchanger.

WTGO® – all-in-one space and domestic hot water solution.

SGO® and WGO® – easy inspection and service with quick-open tops and swing-away burner doors.

Driving Sustainable Heating

“Our new B100 certified boilers mark an important milestone in our commitment to a sustainable future,” added Boyd. “By embracing biodiesel technology, we are not only reducing carbon emissions and environmental impact, but also paving the way for a more resilient and renewable energy landscape.”

For more information, visit www.weil-mclain.com.