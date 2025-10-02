Navien Donates $50,000 and Equipment to Kerr County Flood Relief
Key Highlights
- Navien and Champions Marketing donated $50,000 to support flood recovery in Kerr County, Texas
- The funds will assist residents, small businesses, and infrastructure rebuilding efforts affected by July's flooding
- Navien will also provide high-efficiency water heaters to aid housing rehabilitation and community rebuilding
RVINE, CA — Navien, in partnership with its Texas sales representative Champions Marketing, has contributed $50,000 to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund through the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country. The donation will go directly toward recovery and rebuilding for residents, small businesses, and local infrastructure damaged by the July 4th flooding.
Support for Long-Term Recovery
Central Texas, and Kerr County in particular, endured devastating damage when torrential rains pushed the Guadalupe River over its banks. As of mid-July, the storm had claimed at least 96 lives and left more than 160 people missing. With a federal disaster declaration in place, recovery efforts remain ongoing.
Community Foundation Leading Relief Efforts
“We’ve seen an incredible outpouring of generosity in the days since the flood, and we so appreciate that spirit of giving,” said Austin Dickson, CEO of the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country. “Recovery doesn’t happen quickly, and for many, the path forward feels uncertain. That’s why sustained collaboration and commitment are so important. We are proud to work alongside so many local partners to ensure help reaches individuals, families and small businesses, not just today, but in the months to come.”
Navien Donation Includes Equipment
Navien COO Darren Sheehan and Champions Marketing President Hunter Gordon presented the $50,000 donation at the Community Foundation’s Kerrville office. Alongside the financial support, Navien will also provide high-efficiency water heaters to aid housing rehabilitation and community rebuilding efforts.
How to Get Involved
Contractors, businesses, and community members who wish to contribute to recovery efforts can:
Visit rebuildkerr.org
Email [email protected]
For more information visit NavienInc.com.
