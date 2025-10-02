Navien Donates $50,000 and Equipment to Kerr County Flood Relief

“We’ve seen an incredible outpouring of generosity in the days since the flood, and we so appreciate that spirit of giving,” said Austin Dickson, CEO of the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country. “Recovery doesn’t happen quickly, and for many, the path forward feels uncertain. That’s why sustained collaboration and commitment are so important. We are proud to work alongside so many local partners to ensure help reaches individuals, families and small businesses, not just today, but in the months to come.”

Navien Donation Includes Equipment

Navien COO Darren Sheehan and Champions Marketing President Hunter Gordon presented the $50,000 donation at the Community Foundation’s Kerrville office. Alongside the financial support, Navien will also provide high-efficiency water heaters to aid housing rehabilitation and community rebuilding efforts.

How to Get Involved

Contractors, businesses, and community members who wish to contribute to recovery efforts can:

