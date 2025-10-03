A. O. Smith Names Chris Howe as Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Information Officer

The company intentionally shifted from a CIO to CDIO title to emphasize its commitment to technology-driven innovation. In this expanded role, Howe will oversee core IT functions while driving enterprise-wide digital initiatives, advanced analytics, and AI adoption.

“We made the change from CIO to CDIO intentionally to reflect our focus of selecting a leader with the experience to oversee our current technology operations and the vision to drive digital innovation across the company,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Shafer.

Track Record in AI and Cloud Transformation

Howe most recently served as CEO and co-founder of Rise and Shift, a cloud transformation and Generative AI consulting firm. There, he led the development of a widget-based GenAI platform that reduced compliance burdens and accelerated time-to-market in regulated industries. His team also partnered with Amazon Web Services and global tech providers to deliver digital manufacturing and AI transformation solutions for clients worldwide.

Prior to launching Rise and Shift, Howe spent 25 years at 3M in senior IT and business leadership positions, including senior vice president of business transformation, vice president of global IT applications, and director of global supply chain IT applications.

“Chris is the transformational leader we need to leverage the technologies we have invested in today and help us invest in new technologies of the future to drive greater value realization,” said Shafer.

Military Service and Leadership Experience

Howe is a US Marine Corps veteran who served during Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, as well as Operation Sea Angel, where he provided humanitarian aid to Bangladesh following a devastating cyclone.

Note: this release was rewritten with help from generative AI.