American Plant Maintenance Unveils Shopify Store for Steam System Essentials

American Plant Maintenance (APM Steam), a national leader in steam system services, has launched a new Shopify-powered online storefront, making it easier than ever for facility teams to source critical steam system parts.

The site offers more than 7,000 essentials from top manufacturers—including float and thermostatic traps, orifice and bimetal traps, tube brushes, gasket kits, insulation jackets, and more—all available for immediate online purchase.

Fast, Easy Access to Steam System Parts

Facility managers can now compare products, view transparent pricing, and order parts directly by credit card or purchase order—with no minimum order requirements. The site’s simple navigation and robust search tools allow customers to locate even hard-to-find items in seconds.

Reliable Shipping and Order Tracking

Leveraging APM’s global procurement network, most parts—from high-demand components to specialty items—ship within three weeks. The platform also includes a built-in customer dashboard for real-time order tracking, invoice downloads, and reorders, streamlining the entire maintenance workflow.

“Whether you manage a hospital, university, or industrial plant, you can now find the part you need in minutes—no forms, no phone tag,” said Ricardo Aguirre, CEO of APM. “And if you ever want expert guidance, we’re just a quick message away.”

Expert Support Still Included

APM’s engineering and field service teams continue to provide full technical support. Customers can request part substitutions, sizing help, or on-site service directly through the website.

For more information or to shop the full catalog, visit www.apmsteam.com.