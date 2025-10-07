Lochinvar Celebrates Two Decades of Innovation with Knight® Boilers

LEBANON, TN — Lochinvar is marking 20 years of the Knight® Residential Boiler, a high-efficiency line that’s become a staple for residential and light commercial hydronic heating. Since its debut in 2005, the Knight has evolved through six generations of design updates, each incorporating new technology and contractor-focused improvements.

Built for Smarter Residential Heating

Originally introduced as the Knight Heating Boiler, the unit was designed to simplify multi-boiler systems by allowing several units to be controlled by one boiler. The first model featured a 5:1 turndown ratio and up to 93% AFUE. Today’s Knight delivers up to a 10:1 turndown and 95% AFUE, reflecting two decades of refinement in efficiency and control.

Throughout its updates, the Knight has kept a compact, lightweight form that simplifies installation and service. That contractor-friendly approach has earned recognition across the industry.