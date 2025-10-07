Lochinvar Celebrates Two Decades of Innovation with Knight® Boilers
Key Highlights
20 years strong: Lochinvar’s Knight® boiler line continues to define performance and reliability in residential and light commercial hydronic heating
Built for pros: Compact design, easy installation, and service-friendly features make Knight a contractor favorite
Evolving performance: The latest Knight delivers up to a 10:1 turndown ratio and 95% AFUE—nearly doubling efficiency gains since its 2005 debut
LEBANON, TN — Lochinvar is marking 20 years of the Knight® Residential Boiler, a high-efficiency line that’s become a staple for residential and light commercial hydronic heating. Since its debut in 2005, the Knight has evolved through six generations of design updates, each incorporating new technology and contractor-focused improvements.
Built for Smarter Residential Heating
Originally introduced as the Knight Heating Boiler, the unit was designed to simplify multi-boiler systems by allowing several units to be controlled by one boiler. The first model featured a 5:1 turndown ratio and up to 93% AFUE. Today’s Knight delivers up to a 10:1 turndown and 95% AFUE, reflecting two decades of refinement in efficiency and control.
Throughout its updates, the Knight has kept a compact, lightweight form that simplifies installation and service. That contractor-friendly approach has earned recognition across the industry.
A 20-Year Standard for Flexibility and Serviceability
“Knight has significantly impacted the residential boiler industry since its introduction 20 years ago. It is widely recognized as the gold standard for installation flexibility and ease of serviceability,” said Mike Lahti, Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Business Development at Lochinvar. “The Knight boiler family is a testament to Lochinvar’s dedication to constantly innovating our technology. Throughout the last two decades, this unit has evolved to meet the varying needs of customers with the introduction of new models and features. We look forward to many more years of producing leading technology within the industry.”
Expanded Line for Residential and Light Commercial
Today’s Knight family includes both floor and wall-mount models, along with the Knight XL for larger commercial jobs. All models feature Lochinvar’s CON·X·US® Remote Connectivity and SMART TOUCH™ controls, giving contractors and facility managers system visibility and remote adjustment capabilities.
Engineered for Long-Term Efficiency
Every Knight boiler includes a corrosion-resistant stainless steel fire-tube heat exchanger, a negative regulation combustion system, and a variable-speed ECM circulator. The circulator alone can cut energy use by up to 90% compared to conventional circulators, contributing to overall system efficiency and reliability.
To explore the full Knight boiler lineup, visit www.lochinvar.com.
Note: this release was rewritten with help from generative AI.