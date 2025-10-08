Rinnai Expands North American Footprint With New GTA Distribution Hub

PEACHTREE CITY, GA — Rinnai America Corporation, a leader in tankless water heating and hydronic solutions, has opened its first Canadian warehouse to better serve contractors and distributors across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and beyond.

The new distribution hub, located in Markham, Ontario, is now fully operational and shipping Rinnai’s full line of residential and commercial products. The expansion shortens lead times, improves delivery consistency, and increases product availability for Canadian PROs.

Faster Delivery Across the GTA

Situated within Canada Cartage Logistics Solutions’ distribution center, the Markham site provides direct access to Highways 404 and 407—two of the region’s busiest transportation routes. Its strategic location near Toronto means shorter transit times and steadier inventory flow to contractors and distributors across Ontario.

Commitment to the Canadian Market

“This warehouse represents more than just a distribution point. It reflects our dedication to the Canadian market and our confidence in its growth potential,” said Frank Windsor, President, Rinnai America Corporation. “By establishing this facility, we’re delivering on our brand promise of Creating a healthier way of living® by providing the Canadian market with the highest level of product accessibility and service they expect from Rinnai.”

Strengthening Supply Chain and Partner Support

“Launching Rinnai’s first location here has been a key priority, and I’m proud to see it realized. It also helps keep partner projects on schedule, while underscoring our commitment to reliability and value,” said Daniel Zrubak, General Manager of Rinnai Canada. “In addition, the expansion strengthens Rinnai’s supply chain by improving service and minimizing import-related costs.”

Expanding North American Network

The GTA facility joins Rinnai’s established North American distribution centers in Griffin, Georgia, and Reno, Nevada, enhancing product flow and service coverage across the continent.

To learn more about Rinnai, visit www.rinnai.us.