A. O. Smith Launches Fall Tools Promotion for Contractors

ASHLAND CITY, TN — A. O. Smith, a leader in water heating and water treatment solutions, has kicked off its annual Fall Tools promotion, rewarding contractors for investing in high-efficiency commercial gas water heaters.

$250 Tool Credit With Eligible Purchases

Running through November 30, 2025, the promotion gives contractors a $250 tool credit when they purchase any two A. O. Smith commercial gas water heaters from participating wholesalers, while supplies last.

Supporting Wholesalers and Strengthening Contractor Relationships

“Our seasonal promotions are about more than just a great deal; they're about strengthening the relationships with our customers and wholesaler partners,” said Betsy Curran, North America Water Heating director of marketing and customer engagement. “We're thrilled to bring back the Fall Tools promotion as this is a program that typically generates a lot of excitement among our customers.”