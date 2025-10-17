Rinnai America Names Craig Bryan Vice President of Finance
Key Highlights
- Craig Bryan brings over 25 years of financial leadership experience from top companies like P&G and Scotts Miracle-Gro
- He will lead Rinnai’s North American Finance team, focusing on strategic oversight and long-term growth objectives
- His appointment aims to support Rinnai’s aggressive growth plans and operational scaling in the North American market
PEACHTREE CITY, GA — Rinnai America Corporation has appointed Craig Bryan as Vice President of Finance and a member of the company’s Executive Leadership Team.
Seasoned Financial Leader Joins Rinnai
Bryan brings more than 25 years of financial leadership experience across multiple industries, including roles with Procter & Gamble, Scotts Miracle-Gro, Reily Foods Company, and Laitram. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Akron and an MBA from Indiana University.
Focused on Sustainable Growth
“I am thrilled to be joining Rinnai at this exciting time of growth for the organization,” said Bryan. “The company has aggressive growth plans in this market, and I look forward to optimizing and leading our accounting and finance teams to support the organization’s growth.”
Strengthening the Leadership Team
“Craig joins our organization with a wealth of leadership experience in a variety of different industries,” said Frank Windsor, President of Rinnai America. “His leadership will be extremely valuable as we scale our business in the North American market.”
To learn more visit visit www.rinnai.us.
Note: this press release was rewritten with help from generative AI.