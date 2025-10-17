Rinnai America Names Craig Bryan Vice President of Finance

Seasoned Financial Leader Joins Rinnai

Bryan now leads Rinnai’s North American Finance organization, providing strategic oversight for Accounting and Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A). His role includes shaping financial strategies that align with Rinnai’s long-term growth objectives and operational goals.

Bryan brings more than 25 years of financial leadership experience across multiple industries, including roles with Procter & Gamble, Scotts Miracle-Gro, Reily Foods Company, and Laitram. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Akron and an MBA from Indiana University.

Focused on Sustainable Growth

“I am thrilled to be joining Rinnai at this exciting time of growth for the organization,” said Bryan. “The company has aggressive growth plans in this market, and I look forward to optimizing and leading our accounting and finance teams to support the organization’s growth.”

Strengthening the Leadership Team

“Craig joins our organization with a wealth of leadership experience in a variety of different industries,” said Frank Windsor, President of Rinnai America. “His leadership will be extremely valuable as we scale our business in the North American market.”

To learn more visit visit www.rinnai.us.

Note: this press release was rewritten with help from generative AI.