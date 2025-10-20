Vesta Recalls VST Brand Tankless Water Heaters Due to CO Risk

Vesta and the Consumer Products Safety Commission have announced a recall of its VST gas-fired tankless water heaters. The exhaust duct can crack, allowing gases to escape inside of the home, posing a carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning hazard that can result in death or serious injury.

Vesta has received 33 reports of cracked exhaust ducts allowing exhaust fumes to leak out. No injuries have been reported.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled water heater and contact VESTA.DS to have a certified technician install the free repair. The Vesta recall support page can be found at https://www.vestahws.com/?act=info.recall&ch=support.

Consumers who must continue using the water heater while awaiting repair should have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in their homes.

Specifics

This recall involves VST-brand residential wall-mounted gas boilers, Series VT, VR, and VR Plus, with model numbers VRS-150, VRS-199, VRP-150, VRP-199, VRS Plus-150, VRS Plus-199, VRP Plus-150, VRP Plus-199, VTS-150, VTS-199, VTP-150, and VTP-199.

The white label on the side of the boiler has the model number bolded, near the top of the label. The boilers are metal, rectangular units and have either VST printed in white on the control panel near the bottom, or VESTA.DS.Inc. printed in gray near the top of the panel.

About 36,700 units were sold in the US, and about 3,500 were sold in Canada, in plumbing supply stores from May 2017 through July 2025.

Please visit www.vestahws.com or www.cpsc.gov/commissioners for further information.