Rheem Leader Joins National Association of Manufacturers Board

NAM President and CEO Jay Timmons welcomed Housten’s appointment, saying, “Alex is a recognized leader in our industry, and we are proud to have him join our Board of Directors. Alex will be a partner in the NAM’s efforts to advance a comprehensive manufacturing agenda that creates well-paying jobs, grows our economy and improves the quality of life for all.”

Championing American Manufacturing

Housten joined Rheem in 2024, bringing nearly two decades of global experience in operations and product development across multiple industries. Known for his customer-driven approach and focus on purposeful innovation, he continues to advocate for technologies that solve real-world challenges for end users.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering and a Master of Business Administration from Purdue University.

Advancing Workforce and Industry Priorities

“The NAM is setting the agenda and delivering results for our industry, and I am honored to play a part by joining the NAM Board,” Housten said. “There are more than 13 million people who make things in America, and the manufacturing sector powers our communities, our economy, and our nation. I look forward to sharing my experience and knowledge to continue advocating for the future of our industry.”

About the National Association of Manufacturers

Founded in 1895, NAM is the largest industrial trade association in the United States, representing companies of all sizes and sectors. Roughly 85% of its members are small and medium-sized manufacturers. The NAM Board of Directors guides the organization’s advocacy efforts and strategic initiatives across workforce development, innovation, and competitiveness.

Through partnerships with its Manufacturing Leadership Council, Manufacturing Institute, and Innovation Research Interchange, NAM provides resources and leadership for manufacturers navigating digital transformation and workforce challenges.

To learn more about Rheem and its century of innovation, visit www.rheem.com/100.