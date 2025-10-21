Rheem Highlights Heat Pump Water Heater Innovation During National Awareness Week

ATLANTA, GA — Rheem®, a global leader in water heating and HVAC/R systems, is joining Heat Pump Water Heater Day activities this week to spotlight the growing role of heat pump technology in high-efficiency, low-emission water heating. Through industry events and technical discussions, Rheem experts will share insights on design trends, system performance, and how emerging innovations are shaping the future of hot water.

Heat Pump Water Heaters Deliver Next-Level Efficiency

Rheem entered the US water heating market in 1941 and introduced its first hybrid heat pump model in 2009—offering up to four times the efficiency of a standard electric water heater while producing zero on-site emissions. Today, the company’s ProTerra® Hybrid Electric Heat Pump Water Heater is designed for energy savings and straightforward installation, giving homeowners an accessible path to sustainable comfort.

“Heat pump water heating systems offer homeowners the comfort and convenience of modern living and this technology will play a significant role in advancing energy efficiency and sustainability,” said Chris Day, Vice President of Product Strategy, Marketing and Training at Rheem. “As an industry leader, we recognize our responsibility to help direct that conversation with education and building awareness.”

A Legacy of Engineering and Innovation

The foundation for Rheem’s leadership in water heating dates back to Edwin Ruud, who invented the modern residential water heater in 1889 and established the Ruud Corporation in 1897. Ruud became part of Rheem’s family of brands in 1959, and his spirit of engineering innovation continues to guide Rheem’s product development today.

“Leveraging insights from plumbers, retailers, builders and homeowners, Rheem continues to lead innovation in water heating technology,” said Troy Trant, Vice President of Research and Development at Rheem. “Our expanding portfolio of patents and proprietary designs reflect the rigorous engineering and research that drive advancements in the performance, efficiency and reliability of heat pump water heaters. We are energized by the technological journey ahead as we redefine what’s possible in this category.”

Industry Events and Expert Discussions

Rheem’s Heat Pump Water Heater Day activities include participation in The Advanced Water Heating Initiative®, featuring a Heat Pump Water Heater Installer Training Day and a “Path to Innovation” discussion led by Chris Day on October 22–23.

The company will also host a live Q&A panel with Rheem master plumber Tim House and senior product manager Scott Petty on Instagram at 2 p.m. EST, October 23, focusing on best practices and installation insights for HPWH systems.

To learn more about Rheem’s heat pump water heater technology, visit rheem.com.