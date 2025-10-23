Rinnai Expands Executive Team with Appointment of Steve Voss as VP of Sales

In his new role, Voss will lead Rinnai’s North American sales strategy, focusing on expanding the company’s reach across residential and commercial comfort solutions. The position builds on Rinnai’s recent investments in manufacturing, distribution, and innovation to meet rising demand for high-efficiency water and space heating systems.

“Rinnai is a brand that is known for its superior product quality and innovative technologies,” said Voss. “As we continue to expand our product portfolio, we have tremendous opportunities to support growth within our current customer base while expanding our reach in new and adjacent categories. I look forward to leading our sales organization during this monumental time in the company’s journey.”

Seasoned Industry Leaders Joins Executive Team

Before joining Rinnai, Voss held senior leadership roles in sales, account management, product management, channel marketing, and eCommerce. He spent 16 years with Fortune Brands Innovations, most recently as General Manager for the company’s Outdoors business unit. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Baldwin-Wallace College.

“Steve is a seasoned sales leader that comes to us with over 30 years of experience working with successful brands in the building products industry,” said Frank Windsor, President of Rinnai America. “I am confident that under his leadership, we will accelerate our growth and penetration in this very important market and continue to deliver our brand promise of ‘Creating a healthier way of living®’ to our many customers.”

Note: this release was rewritten with help from generative AI.