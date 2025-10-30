Weil-McLain Fires Up Fall Rewards for Contractors with “Home Field Advantage” Promotion

BURR RIDGE, IL — With heating season underway, Weil-McLain® is rewarding contractors who help homeowners stay warm and efficient. The company’s new “Score Big with Home Field Advantage” promotion, available exclusively to Weil-McLain Advantage® members, offers expanded rewards for installing high-efficiency boilers—including the chance to earn a free Simplicity™ combi boiler.

Contractors Earn a Free Simplicity Boiler

Running now through December 31, 2025, the promotion recognizes the vital role contractors play in delivering comfort and efficiency. Those who install and register 12 qualifying high-efficiency boilers during the campaign will receive one free Simplicity combi boiler in their choice of 110, 150, or 199 MBH models.

Boost Points and Redeem Anytime

Participants can rack up even more rewards with 5x points on Simplicity registrations and 2x points on other qualifying models. Points can be redeemed anytime for merchandise, electronics, travel, and more—no need to wait for the promotion to end. Elite Advantage members can also use points toward Market Development Funds (MDFs) to promote their business and grow brand visibility.

Join the Advantage Program

Contractors not yet enrolled can still sign up for the Weil-McLain Advantage loyalty program to access exclusive perks such as extended warranties, priority technical support, and ongoing rewards opportunities.

“We value the contractors who champion Weil-McLain products every day,” said Zachary Golden, Advantage Program Manager with Weil-McLain. “This promotion is designed to thank them for their loyalty and encourage even more homeowners to experience the comfort, quality and efficiency that define our brand.”

Support for the Home Team

As the season ramps up, Weil-McLain continues to invest in its “home team” of contractors—providing the tools, training, and rewards they need to win with every installation.

Contractors can review full promotion details, eligibility requirements and registration instructions at www.weil-mclain.com/wm-fall-promo.