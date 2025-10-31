US Boiler Company Opens Condensing Center of Excellence in Lancaster, PA
Key Highlights
-
US Boiler Company opens a new 45,000-square-foot Condensing Center of Excellence in Lancaster, PA, expanding production of high-efficiency heating equipment
-
The facility focuses on next-generation technology, including the Alta® condensing boiler line, and strengthens US Boiler’s manufacturing footprint
-
Investment supported by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania reinforces job growth and the company’s commitment to American-made innovation
LANCASTER, PA — US Boiler Company, a subsidiary of Burnham Holdings and a leading American manufacturer of high-efficiency heating equipment, has opened its new Condensing Center of Excellence (CCE) at the company’s expanded manufacturing campus in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The milestone marks a significant investment in the future of high-efficiency heating technology and American manufacturing.
Expansion Supports Next-Generation Heating Solutions
The new 45,000-square-foot facility is dedicated to producing US Boiler’s most advanced condensing technology, including the company’s flagship Alta® boiler line. Designed for efficiency and reliability, these systems represent the next generation of energy-saving hydronic heating products engineered and built in the United States.
“This expansion is more than just a new building; it’s an investment in the future of Pennsylvania manufacturing and a firm commitment to the Lancaster community,” said Chris Drew, President and CEO of Burnham Holdings, parent company of US Boiler. “By dedicating this center to producing our most advanced line of high-efficiency products, we are securing new jobs, strengthening the local economic base, and ensuring we deliver reliable, American-made quality to our customers.”
Reinforcing a Century of Lancaster Manufacturing
Lancaster has been at the heart of Burnham Holdings’ operations for more than a century, serving as a foundation for the company’s growth and innovation in hydronic heating. The new expansion, supported in part by funding from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, underscores the region’s continued role as a hub for advanced manufacturing and climate solutions.
The facility’s specialized layout supports lean production, advanced testing, and process automation—all focused on delivering consistent performance and dependability for contractors and homeowners who rely on US Boiler products.
Commitment to Local Jobs and American Quality
With this expansion, US Boiler strengthens its long-standing commitment to American-made manufacturing, skilled workforce development, and sustainable innovation. The Condensing Center of Excellence will create new opportunities for technicians, engineers, and production specialists while ensuring the company remains at the forefront of energy-efficient heating solutions.
Note: this release was rewritten with help from generative AI.