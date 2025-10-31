US Boiler Company Opens Condensing Center of Excellence in Lancaster, PA

LANCASTER, PA — US Boiler Company, a subsidiary of Burnham Holdings and a leading American manufacturer of high-efficiency heating equipment, has opened its new Condensing Center of Excellence (CCE) at the company’s expanded manufacturing campus in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The milestone marks a significant investment in the future of high-efficiency heating technology and American manufacturing.

Expansion Supports Next-Generation Heating Solutions

The new 45,000-square-foot facility is dedicated to producing US Boiler’s most advanced condensing technology, including the company’s flagship Alta® boiler line. Designed for efficiency and reliability, these systems represent the next generation of energy-saving hydronic heating products engineered and built in the United States.