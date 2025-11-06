NTI Boilers Rebrands to Become Ariston Canada

SAINT JOHN, NEW BRUNSWICK, CAN — Ariston Group has announced that the legal name of NTI Boilers is now Ariston Canada, marking an important step in the company’s ongoing integration with the global thermal comfort leader.

The change is strictly administrative—the NTI brand, products, and operations remain the same.

“NTI, as a member of the Ariston Group, leverages global innovation, operational excellence and a unified dedication to quality and sustainability,” said Grzegorz Wojcik, CEO of Ariston North America. “The legal name change aligns with Ariston’s global approach while preserving the NTI brand’s strong legacy in North America.”

NTI Brand and Product Support Unaffected

Contractors and distributors will continue to see the NTI name on boilers, water heaters, and combi units. Product lines, warranties, and support channels remain unchanged. “Our products will continue to be marketed and sold under the NTI name that our valued partners know and trust,” Wojcik added.

Strong Legacy of Innovation

Founded in 1967 and based in Saint John, New Brunswick, NTI has long been recognized as a pioneer in advanced, high-efficiency heating systems for residential and commercial markets. The company’s innovations in gas boilers, water heaters, and combi furnaces have helped set industry standards for performance and reliability.

Clients with questions about the name change are encouraged to contact their NTI representative.

For more information about Ariston Group, visit www.aristongroup.com.