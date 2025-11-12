NTI Opens Its Doors to Saint John Sea Dogs in New Community Partnership

SAINT JOHN, NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA — Members of the Saint John Sea Dogs hockey team recently toured the NTI manufacturing facility at Ariston Canada, marking the start of a new community partnership between the two local organizations.

Employees and executives from NTI welcomed 22 players from the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League team for a hands-on look at how NTI produces its high-efficiency boilers.

Showcasing Manufacturing Excellence

Plant Manager Fahad Khad and Industrial Engineering Manager Steve McAleer guided the players through each stage of the production process, emphasizing the technical precision and quality standards behind NTI’s products. Before the tour, Safety Manager Umar Saeed provided a safety briefing to demonstrate the company’s strong culture of workplace safety.

A Partnership Built on Shared Values

“The beginning of our partnership with the Sea Dogs reflects NTI’s commitment to greater involvement in the local community,” said Grzegorz Wojcik, Ariston’s Head of North America Heating. “We believe this partnership benefits both sides. On one hand, it supports the development of young talent and on the other, it enhances NTI’s brand visibility and reputation.”

Hands-On Connection Between Team and Trade

During the visit, players tried their hand at several production-line tasks, guided by NTI employees who also demonstrated boiler operation and discussed NTI’s technical training programs. To commemorate the day, NTI presented the team with co-branded shirts and hats, while the Sea Dogs gifted four signed jerseys to company leaders.

The collaboration is themed “Heat Up the Ice,” symbolizing the blend of NTI’s heating innovation and the Sea Dogs’ energy and teamwork. The visit wrapped up with a barbecue lunch, giving employees and players the chance to connect and share stories.

Commitment to Community and Progress

“The motto of our company’s founder is ‘there is no value in economic success unless there’s a commitment to local social progress,’” Wojcik added. “We are confident this is only the beginning of the collaboration between the Sea Dogs and NTI, and we are excited to support the team and community.”

The Sea Dogs compete in the East Conference of the 18-team Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League and play home games at TD Station in Saint John. Since joining the league in 2005, the team has produced 32 NHL draft picks.

For more information, visit ntiboilers.com or learn more about the Sea Dogs at sjseadogs.com.

NTI is a strategic brand of Ariston Group in North America. Learn more at aristongroup.com.