Bradford White Brings Full Water Heating and Hydronics Portfolio to AHR Expo 2026

At Booth C5735, Bradford White will showcase a mix of established products, recently launched technologies and early looks at upcoming innovations designed to address space constraints, system performance and real-world installation challenges.

Products scheduled to be on display include the ElectriFLEX™ MD, AeroTherm® G2, eF XT™, eF Series® Turbo, and Infiniti® GS/GR and GC models. Attendees will be able to review system capabilities up close, discuss application considerations with Bradford White technical experts, and explore options for both replacement and new construction projects across a wide range of facility types.

Focus on Efficiency, Flexibility and Installation Needs

The lineup reflects Bradford White’s focus on delivering solutions that support energy efficiency goals while accommodating varying site conditions and infrastructure limitations. From electrification-ready systems to high-efficiency gas models, the products on hand are intended to give contractors practical choices for residential, light commercial and larger commercial applications.

“The AHR Expo is one of our favorite events of the year because it allows us to connect with some of the most forward-thinking manufacturers and suppliers in the HVAC space, where we can not only learn from them but also show off some innovations of our own,” said Neal Heyman, Senior Director of marketing for Bradford White. “It’s especially exciting to demonstrate the depth of our portfolio, and the sheer range of solutions we bring to the residential and commercial energy spaces.”

Family of Brands Highlights Integrated Solutions

In addition to Bradford White Water Heaters, several acquired business units will also feature products at the booth, including Bock Water Heaters, LAARS Heating Systems, FloLogic, Heat-flo, Electro Industries and Niles Steel Tank.

Together, the brands demonstrate Bradford White’s expanded capabilities across water heating, hydronics, storage and system protection, with solutions designed to work independently or as part of an integrated mechanical system.

Comprehensive Coverage Across Key Mechanical Categories

“Together, our family of companies offers a comprehensive suite of technologies that helps partners solve challenges across water heating, hydronics, risk mitigation and more,” Heyman said. “We’ll be represented across multiple categories at this year’s expo, exhibiting proven technologies as well as our latest advances.”

For more information about AHR Expo 2026, visit www.ahrexpo.com