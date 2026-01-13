A. O. Smith Heat Pump Water Heaters Earn 2025 GOOD DESIGN® Awards
Key Highlights
-
Dual GOOD DESIGN® Awards reinforce A. O. Smith’s focus on efficiency-driven product engineering
-
Voltex® MAX combines higher First Hour Ratings with adjustable performance modes for residential installs
-
Emerge® X simplifies commercial HPWH installation while delivering precise, quiet operation
ASHLAND CITY, TN — A. O. Smith has earned 2025 Chicago Athenaeum GOOD DESIGN® Awards for two of its heat pump water heating platforms—the Voltex® MAX Hybrid Electric Heat Pump Water Heater and the Emerge® X Air Source Heat Pump Water Heater. The recognition, presented by The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies, highlights product designs that advance efficiency, usability, and performance in competitive global markets.
Voltex® MAX Delivers Higher Output Without Sacrificing Efficiency
Designed for residential applications where performance flexibility matters, the Voltex MAX hybrid electric heat pump water heater provides approximately 40% higher First Hour Ratings than like-sized electric water heaters and standard heat pumps. That added capacity helps homeowners meet peak demand without oversizing equipment.
All Voltex MAX models include three Hot Water + operating modes, each delivering roughly 10–12% additional hot water. This allows installers and homeowners to fine-tune performance based on actual usage patterns. A built-in smart valve helps maximize hot water delivery, while the heat pump system continues to drive energy savings during normal operation.
Emerge® X Targets High-Demand Commercial Applications
The Emerge X air source heat pump water heater expands A. O. Smith’s commercial high-efficiency portfolio, delivering reliable hot water for facilities with sustained demand. A key differentiator is the industry’s only ECM variable-speed pump currently available in a heat pump water heater, enabling precise flow control, improved efficiency, and reduced operating noise.
From an installation standpoint, the Emerge X does not require specialized equipment, simplifying setup for contractors. The unit’s user-friendly control panel allows operators to easily adjust settings and monitor system performance, supporting long-term reliability and serviceability in commercial environments.
To learn more about the Voltex MAX Hybrid Electric Heat Pump Water Heater, the Emerge X Air Source Heat Pump Water Heater, and A. O. Smith’s full product lineup, visit hotwater.com.