A. O. Smith Heat Pump Water Heaters Earn 2025 GOOD DESIGN® Awards

Voltex® MAX and Emerge® X recognized for efficiency-driven design in residential and commercial applications.
Jan. 13, 2026
3 min read

Key Highlights

  • Dual GOOD DESIGN® Awards reinforce A. O. Smith’s focus on efficiency-driven product engineering

  • Voltex® MAX combines higher First Hour Ratings with adjustable performance modes for residential installs

  • Emerge® X simplifies commercial HPWH installation while delivering precise, quiet operation

A. O. Smith logo

ASHLAND CITY, TN — A. O. Smith has earned 2025 Chicago Athenaeum GOOD DESIGN® Awards for two of its heat pump water heating platforms—the Voltex® MAX Hybrid Electric Heat Pump Water Heater and the Emerge® X Air Source Heat Pump Water Heater. The recognition, presented by The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies, highlights product designs that advance efficiency, usability, and performance in competitive global markets.

A. O. Smith
The Voltex MAX hybrid electric HPWH.

The Voltex MAX hybrid electric HPWH.

“It is an honor to have our innovative product design recognized by the Good Design Awards for the third year in a row. We are honored that the Good Design Awards have recognized our product development team for two outstanding products this year,” said Betsy Curran, A. O. Smith director of marketing. “The Voltex MAX and the Emerge X units are some of our most efficient units on the market for residential and commercial use. A. O. Smith’s number one commitment is to provide our customers with innovative and efficient technology. We are thrilled to have that commitment recognized through the selection of two of our products for the GOOD DESIGN Awards.”

Voltex® MAX Delivers Higher Output Without Sacrificing Efficiency

Designed for residential applications where performance flexibility matters, the Voltex MAX hybrid electric heat pump water heater provides approximately 40% higher First Hour Ratings than like-sized electric water heaters and standard heat pumps. That added capacity helps homeowners meet peak demand without oversizing equipment.

All Voltex MAX models include three Hot Water + operating modes, each delivering roughly 10–12% additional hot water. This allows installers and homeowners to fine-tune performance based on actual usage patterns. A built-in smart valve helps maximize hot water delivery, while the heat pump system continues to drive energy savings during normal operation.

Emerge® X Targets High-Demand Commercial Applications

A. O. Smith
Emerge® X Air Source Heat Pump Water Heater.

Emerge® X Air Source Heat Pump Water Heater.

The Emerge X air source heat pump water heater expands A. O. Smith’s commercial high-efficiency portfolio, delivering reliable hot water for facilities with sustained demand. A key differentiator is the industry’s only ECM variable-speed pump currently available in a heat pump water heater, enabling precise flow control, improved efficiency, and reduced operating noise.

From an installation standpoint, the Emerge X does not require specialized equipment, simplifying setup for contractors. The unit’s user-friendly control panel allows operators to easily adjust settings and monitor system performance, supporting long-term reliability and serviceability in commercial environments.

To learn more about the Voltex MAX Hybrid Electric Heat Pump Water Heater, the Emerge X Air Source Heat Pump Water Heater, and A. O. Smith’s full product lineup, visit hotwater.com.

