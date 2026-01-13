A. O. Smith Heat Pump Water Heaters Earn 2025 GOOD DESIGN® Awards

Designed for residential applications where performance flexibility matters, the Voltex MAX hybrid electric heat pump water heater provides approximately 40% higher First Hour Ratings than like-sized electric water heaters and standard heat pumps. That added capacity helps homeowners meet peak demand without oversizing equipment.

All Voltex MAX models include three Hot Water + operating modes, each delivering roughly 10–12% additional hot water. This allows installers and homeowners to fine-tune performance based on actual usage patterns. A built-in smart valve helps maximize hot water delivery, while the heat pump system continues to drive energy savings during normal operation.

Emerge® X Targets High-Demand Commercial Applications