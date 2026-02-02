Taco Honors Global Hydronics Leader Kang Ho Lee With 2026 Dan Holohan Award

Global Leadership Advancing Hydronic Systems

The award is presented annually to individuals or organizations that have made a lasting contribution to comfort technology, industry advancement, or training—while embodying the generosity, humor, and passion for people that defined’s career.

Over a global career spanning Asia, Europe, and North America, Lee has played a key role in advancing fluid-handling technologies, improving system efficiency, and strengthening professional leadership across the HVAC and hydronics industries.

As Chairman of TJFT and Predictive Management Group (PMG), and former CEO of Grundfos Pumps Korea, Lee has focused on operational excellence, innovation, and long-term organizational strength—principles that resonate strongly with today’s hydronic contractors navigating workforce, efficiency, and system performance challenges.

Commitment to Education and People-First Leadership

“Kang Ho Lee represents everything the Dan Holohan Award stands for,” said John Hazen White, Jr., Chairman, Taco Family of Companies. “His commitment to education, his influence on global hydronics, and his belief that strong organizations are built by investing in people align perfectly with Dan’s legacy and Taco’s values.”

Beyond corporate leadership, Lee has served as an adjunct professor at several leading universities in South Korea, mentoring future business and engineering professionals. He is also the author and co-author of multiple books on leadership, global management, and personal development, including Think People, reflecting his belief that people are the foundation of sustainable success.

International Recognition for Industry Impact

Lee’s contributions have been recognized internationally, including the Order of Industrial Service Merit from the Korean government, the Republic of Korea Presidential Award for Energy Conservation, and Denmark’s Prince Henrik’s Medal of Honor.

Past recipients of the Dan Holohan Lifetime Contribution to Comfort Award include Dan Holohan, Robert Bean, Bruce Marshall, Dan Foley, John Barba, Bob Barbour, Rich Medairos, Rick Mayo, and John Hazen White III.