CMS Expands Hydronics Capabilities With Acquisition of Hurley Engineering

TACOMA, WA — CMS, a Meriton operating company and HVAC manufacturer representative serving the Pacific Northwest, announced the acquisition of Hurley Engineering, a Tacoma-based firm known for its deep hydronics and engineered mechanical room expertise. Hurley will operate under the CMS name and continue under the leadership of Craig Center, President of CMS.

The acquisition expands CMS’s hydronics capabilities, adding system-level design knowledge and hands-on troubleshooting experience that supports more complex, performance-driven HVAC applications. By integrating Hurley’s expertise, CMS is better positioned to help contractors and facility owners address high-efficiency and mission-critical hydronic system requirements throughout the region.

Expanded Mechanical Room and System-Level Expertise

Founded in 1936, Hurley Engineering brings nearly nine decades of experience supporting hydronic systems across healthcare, higher education, industrial, and other demanding facility types. Its portfolio includes boilers, pumps, heat exchangers, and integrated mechanical room solutions, with a reputation for technical depth and field-level problem solving.

Hurley’s capabilities strengthen CMS’s ability to support complete hydronic systems rather than individual components, helping contractors navigate increasingly complex mechanical rooms driven by electrification, energy codes, and performance mandates.

Supporting More Sophisticated, Performance-Driven Projects

“With the addition of Hurley Engineering, CMS is meaningfully expanding the scope and sophistication of what we deliver,” said Craig Center, President of CMS. “Hurley’s deep hydronics expertise allows us to support more complex, performance-driven projects and provide more complete mechanical solutions. Bringing Hurley into CMS strengthens our leadership in the Pacific Northwest and better positions us to serve our customers and manufacturing partners.”

Backed by Meriton’s National Resources

As a Meriton operating company, CMS is part of a national alliance of HVAC manufacturer representatives focused on strengthening local firms through shared resources, technical expertise, and long-term investment. Meriton includes 20 operating companies across 25 states and a network of more than 2,000 professionals operating with local leadership and established regional relationships.

Hurley Engineering also joins this broader Meriton network, gaining access to national-scale infrastructure while maintaining its local presence and customer focus.

Continued Investment in Talent and System Expertise

Hurley Engineering will continue serving its markets with the same teams and customer relationships, now supported by CMS’s platform and Meriton’s resources. CMS plans to continue investing in technical talent and hydronic system expertise to meet growing regional demand.

The acquisition comes as demand accelerates for high-efficiency, hydronic, and system-level HVAC solutions across the Pacific Northwest, driven by electrification initiatives, aging infrastructure, and stringent performance requirements in healthcare, higher education, and industrial facilities.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

To learn more visit www.hurleyengineering.com.