Rinnai America Taps Joe Gresham as VP of Innovation

Driving Innovation Across North American Product Lines

In his new role, Gresham will lead Rinnai America’s Innovation organization, overseeing product strategy, technology development, and the company’s long-term innovation roadmap across North America. The appointment is designed to advance product quality, improve contractor-focused solutions, and strengthen the company’s competitive position as it continues its growth trajectory.

Gresham’s responsibilities include guiding innovation efforts for both residential and commercial applications, with a focus on delivering practical, energy-efficient solutions that benefit contractors, engineers, and end users. His leadership will also support the development of new technologies and enhanced installation and maintenance performance for Rinnai’s tankless water heater products.

“Joe brings extensive experience developing innovative residential and commercial products, transforming product organizations, and driving meaningful growth in multiple industries,” said Frank Windsor, President of Rinnai America. “His leadership will play a vital role in delivering our brand promise of ‘Creating a healthier way of living’ as we expand our product portfolio and accelerate innovation across the North American market.”

Proven Experience in Product Development and Technology

Gresham is a seasoned global product development executive with experience in HVAC, residential appliances, drinking water systems, and food service equipment. He has held leadership positions at Middleby Corporation, Elkay (now Zurn Elkay Water Solutions), Whirlpool, and Ingersoll Rand (now Trane Technologies), consistently driving innovation, improving quality, and building high-performing teams.

“I’m excited to join Rinnai America as VP of Innovation,” Gresham said. “I’m energized by the culture and the team’s commitment to customers. With a strong foundation already in place, I look forward to driving growth through meaningful innovation.”

Leadership Backed by Technical and Business Expertise

Gresham holds a Master of Business Administration from Purdue University’s Krannert School of Management and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Auburn University. He also holds a Systems Engineering and Architecture certification from MIT and a Design for Six Sigma Black Belt.

Contractor and Market Impact

Rinnai America emphasizes solutions that simplify installation, improve serviceability, and provide contractors with reliable, high-efficiency tankless water heaters. Gresham’s appointment signals continued focus on innovation that supports trade professionals, municipalities, and homeowners.