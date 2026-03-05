Electric Boiler Manufacturer Sussman Adds Reps in Two Key Canadian Markets

TOWACO, NJ — Sussman Electric Boilers, a brand of Diversified Heat Transfer Inc. (DHT), has expanded its Canadian sales network with the addition of two manufacturers’ representatives: Riada Sales, Inc. in British Columbia and H.E. Rieckelman Inc. in Ontario. The partnerships strengthen Sussman’s presence in two key markets where electrified heating solutions are gaining traction in commercial and institutional buildings.

New Rep Partnerships Expand Regional Coverage

Through the new representation agreements, engineers, contractors and facility managers in British Columbia and Ontario will gain expanded access to Sussman’s electric boiler technology, including the EWx Series electric boilers and the company’s full line of electric steam and hot water systems.

The move also provides local engineering guidance and application support to help project teams evaluate electric heating options as provinces pursue aggressive decarbonization goals.

Growing Demand for Electric Heating Solutions

Canada’s push toward net-zero emissions is driving increased interest in electric heating systems that reduce on-site combustion while maintaining system performance and reliability.

“Canada represents an important market as organizations accelerate their transition toward low-carbon energy systems,” said Jake Goldberg, President and CEO of Diversified Heat Transfer. “Working with knowledgeable partners who understand regional energy policies and building requirements is critical. Riada Sales and H.E. Rieckelman bring the technical expertise and industry relationships needed to help facilities move from combustion-based heating to reliable electric solutions.”

Technical Support for Engineers and Contractors

Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, Riada Sales has represented HVAC, plumbing and instrumentation manufacturers since 1995. The firm works closely with engineers and contractors on institutional, commercial and multi-family residential projects throughout the region, providing system selection guidance and technical support.

H.E. Rieckelman Inc., based in Mississauga, Ontario, has served the HVAC market for more than 70 years, supporting consulting engineers, contractors and building owners with engineered system solutions for commercial and institutional facilities across Eastern Canada.

A complete listing of Sussman manufacturer representatives is available at the company’s online rep locator by selecting Sussman as the market.