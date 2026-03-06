Navien Donates $10,000 to AHRI Rees Scholarship Foundation

IRVINE, CA — Navien has announced a $10,000 donation to the AHRI Rees Scholarship Foundation, helping expand scholarships for students pursuing careers in the HVACR trades.

The contribution elevates Navien to Platinum Sponsor status and supports the foundation’s mission to strengthen the future workforce of the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industry.

The check was presented during the AHR Expo in Las Vegas on Feb. 3, 2026, by Navien CEO T. H. Kim and COO Darren Sheehan.

Scholarships Help Build the Next Generation of Technicians

Established to support recruitment and training in the HVACR industry, the foundation awards scholarships to qualified students enrolled in institutionally accredited schools. The program helps aspiring technicians access the education and training needed to build careers in the skilled trades.

“The strength of our industry depends on the talent and dedication of the next generation,” said Kim. “Investing in the education and development of future HVAC technicians is not just an investment in individual careers, it is an investment in the long-term health, innovation, and sustainability of the entire HVACR industry. We are proud to support the AHRI Rees Scholarship Foundation and help empower students who will lead our industry forward.”

Reducing Barriers to HVACR Careers

By supporting the foundation’s scholarship program, Navien aims to help reduce financial barriers for students entering the HVACR field while promoting professionalism and technical excellence across the industry.

The company manufactures gas tankless water heaters and condensing wall-hung boilers used in residential and commercial applications across North America.

For more information about Navien visit www.navieninc.com.