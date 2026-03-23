Ethics and Accountability Drive A. O. Smith Recognition

MILWAUKEE, WI — A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS), a global leader in water heating and water treatment, has earned the 2026 World’s Most Ethical Company designation from Ethisphere for the third year in a row. Only 13 companies in the industrial manufacturing sector received this recognition.

“For 152 years, A. O. Smith has led the industry with integrity and accountability, guiding every decision we make,” said Steve Shafer, President and CEO. “This recognition reflects the strength of our culture and our employees’ commitment to living our values and doing what’s right—every day.”

A Rigorous Evaluation of Ethics and Compliance

Ethisphere’s assessment uses its proprietary Ethics Quotient® to evaluate companies on governance, compliance, culture, environmental and social impact, and responsible value chain practices. Applicants submit more than 240 proof points, which are then reviewed by a panel of experts spending thousands of hours analyzing practices across industries worldwide.

Recognition Reflects a Culture of Ethical Leadership

“Congratulations to A. O. Smith for achieving recognition as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies,” said Erica Salmon Byrne, Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Chair of Ethisphere. “Companies with strong ethics, compliance, and governance programs are built for better long-term performance, and this group continues to raise the bar for business integrity.”

Setting Standards for Contractors and Industry Professionals

For contractors and commercial operators, working with manufacturers recognized for ethical practices ensures a partner committed to transparency, reliability, and sustainable operations—principles that align with long-term project success.

To view the full list of this year’s honorees, please visit the World’s Most Ethical Companies website at worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.