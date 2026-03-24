Ariston Names Regional Sales Manager to Support Heat Pump Water Heater Growth in Western US

Expanded Sales Coverage Targets High-Growth Heat Pump Markets

Capra brings more than a decade of experience in plumbing and heating equipment sales. His territory includes Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Montana, Wyoming, Idaho, Utah and New Mexico. He will support Ariston’s portfolio of water heating brands, including Ariston, NTI, HTP and American Standard Water Heaters.

Capra’s region includes several states driving adoption of heat pump water heating and electrification initiatives. These markets are creating increased demand for high-efficiency solutions and contractor education around installation and performance.

“When Ariston acquired HTP and American Standard Water Heaters, that was a big signal to the industry that Ariston was committed to the North American market,’’ Capra said. “By aligning with those high-performance brands, everyone started to pay more attention to Ariston and its range of products.”

Bringing Proven Heat Pump Technology to Contractors

Ariston’s experience in heat pump water heating—developed and refined in Europe over decades—positions the company to support contractors transitioning to newer technologies. Products like the Nuos Multi-Fit Heat Pump Water Heater are designed to deliver reliable, quiet operation in a range of applications.

“Ariston’s depth of experience, especially with heat pumps, sets it apart from other manufacturers in the water heating marketplace,’’ Capra explained. “A lot of other manufacturers are now pivoting toward heat pump technology. Ariston has been refining these systems in Europe for decades. We’re bringing something that’s already mature, developed, battle-tested and ready to go.”

Focus on Distributor and Contractor Partnerships

In his new role, Capra will work closely with distributors and contractors to identify application-specific water heating solutions and provide responsive field support.

“Ben’s a terrific addition to our team and will be an important team member in these vital markets,’’ said Mike Sokaris, Vice President, Sales, Water Heating. “States like Oregon, Washington and Colorado are driving change in the demand for new water heating technologies, and we’re excited to have Ben represent our brand in this important region of the nation.”

Capra emphasized a hands-on approach to supporting the channel. “My goal is to be the most responsive and resourceful partner that they have,’’ Capra said.

For more information about Ariston, visit its website at https://www.ariston.com/en-us/.