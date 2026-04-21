New PPI Guideline Helps Right-Size Hydronic Snow Melt Systems

IRVING, TX — The Plastics Pipe Institute, Inc. (PPI) has released a new technical resource to help engineers and contractors design more effective hydronic snow and ice melting (SIM) systems, with a focus on balancing performance, cost, and real-world conditions.

Published by PPI’s Building & Construction Division, Recommendation J—Recommended Hydronic Snow & Ice Melting System (SIM) Performance Level Selections for Residential, Commercial, and Institutional Applications—provides guidance on selecting Snow-Free Area Ratio (Ar) and Frequency Distribution (FD) values across 29 common outdoor applications.

Design Guidance Helps Balance Performance Expectations and System Cost

Unlike indoor heating systems with well-defined load calculations, hydronic SIM systems must perform in constantly changing outdoor environments. As a result, system design requires coordination between the contractor, engineer, and end user to align performance expectations with site conditions and budget.

Recommendation J is designed to help teams make those decisions more effectively—particularly when full snow-free performance may not be practical or cost-effective.

Snow-Free Area Ratio and Frequency Distribution Drive System Sizing

A key part of SIM system design is selecting appropriate Snow-Free Area Ratio (Ar) and Frequency Distribution (FD) values, as defined in the ASHRAE HVAC Applications Handbook, Chapter 52, Snow Melting and Freeze Protection.

Designing for 100% snow-free surfaces in all weather conditions significantly increases system requirements, including heat sources, pumps, piping, and overall energy use. The new guideline helps contractors and engineers right-size systems based on actual application needs rather than worst-case scenarios.

Practical Targets Provided for 29 Common Applications

Recommendation J includes a consolidated table of suggested Ar and FD values for a wide range of applications, including residential driveways, commercial walkways, hospitals, schools, and airports.

“With proper design and installation, benefits of hydronic SIM systems include safety, convenience, reduced liability, minimized environmental impact, and reduced snow removal costs. This document is intended to help clarify the design process for SIM systems and to set appropriate customer expectations for performance,” stated Lance MacNevin, P. Eng., director of engineering for PPI's Building & Construction Division.

Real-World Examples Help Guide System Design Decisions

The document also includes four detailed design examples to help users apply recommended values in real-world scenarios.

MacNevin continued, “Selecting the snow-free area ratio for each SIM system is a critical design choice. Although having the SIM area completely free of snow during the snowfall is typically preferred, maintaining a snow-free area of 100% requires that the system melts all snow on contact and requires far more energy than if a thin layer of snow is allowed to accumulate on the surface during the snow event. For a private driveway, an Ar value of 0.5 with a FD value of 75% is likely suitable, whereas a hospital entrance probably should use values of 1.0 and 98%, for example. PPI has consolidated our recommendations into one concise table.”

Growing Demand for Snow Melt Systems Drives Need for Better Design Tools

PPI notes that interest in hydronic SIM systems is increasing due to harsher winters and heightened liability concerns. The new recommendation is intended to support better system design, improve installation outcomes, and help contractors deliver solutions that meet both performance goals and budget constraints.

Additional information about snow and ice melting and other plastic piping applications is available from the PPI Building & Construction Division at www.plasticpipe.org/buildingconstruction