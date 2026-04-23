A. O. Smith Demonstrates Hydronic Heating Innovation, Manufacturing Scale in Tennessee

LEBANON, TN — A. O. Smith Corporation opened its Lochinvar headquarters and manufacturing campus to federal leaders for a behind-the-scenes look at how high-efficiency boilers and water heating systems are designed, built and brought to market in the US.

The visit focused on real-world applications that matter to contractors—equipment efficiency, system performance and the role domestic manufacturing plays in product availability and long-term support.

High-Efficiency Hydronic Equipment Built at Scale in the US

During the tour, company leaders walked through production of residential and commercial boilers, commercial water heaters, storage tanks and pool heaters—all core equipment categories for hydronic contractors.

The Tennessee operations represent the largest manufacturing output of water heaters in the country, reinforcing A. O. Smith’s role as a major supplier of equipment used across residential, commercial and institutional projects.

Executives also highlighted how high-efficiency systems are being designed to deliver measurable energy and operational savings, while supporting utility-driven demand-side management programs.

Product Development Center Accelerates Next-Generation Systems

A key stop during the visit was the company’s Product Development Center (PDC), a 60,000-square-foot facility opened in 2025 to bring engineering, electronics and R&D teams under one roof.

The space is designed to speed up development, testing and validation of next-generation water heating and hydronic technologies—helping move products move from concept to jobsite faster.