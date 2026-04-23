A. O. Smith Demonstrates Hydronic Heating Innovation, Manufacturing Scale in Tennessee
Key Highlights
- The visit showcased the company's large-scale US manufacturing of residential and commercial water heating equipment
- The new Product Development Center enhances R&D efforts, speeding up the development of innovative, energy-efficient systems
- A. O. Smith is investing in workforce expansion and manufacturing capacity to support domestic production and technological advancement
LEBANON, TN — A. O. Smith Corporation opened its Lochinvar headquarters and manufacturing campus to federal leaders for a behind-the-scenes look at how high-efficiency boilers and water heating systems are designed, built and brought to market in the US.
The visit focused on real-world applications that matter to contractors—equipment efficiency, system performance and the role domestic manufacturing plays in product availability and long-term support.
High-Efficiency Hydronic Equipment Built at Scale in the US
During the tour, company leaders walked through production of residential and commercial boilers, commercial water heaters, storage tanks and pool heaters—all core equipment categories for hydronic contractors.
The Tennessee operations represent the largest manufacturing output of water heaters in the country, reinforcing A. O. Smith’s role as a major supplier of equipment used across residential, commercial and institutional projects.
Executives also highlighted how high-efficiency systems are being designed to deliver measurable energy and operational savings, while supporting utility-driven demand-side management programs.
Product Development Center Accelerates Next-Generation Systems
A key stop during the visit was the company’s Product Development Center (PDC), a 60,000-square-foot facility opened in 2025 to bring engineering, electronics and R&D teams under one roof.
The space is designed to speed up development, testing and validation of next-generation water heating and hydronic technologies—helping move products move from concept to jobsite faster.
For contractors, that translates into quicker access to updated equipment, improved system performance and technologies aligned with evolving efficiency requirements.
Investment in Workforce and Manufacturing Capacity Continues
Company leaders emphasized ongoing investment in US-based manufacturing and workforce expansion, with 3,685 employees currently working across A. O. Smith’s Tennessee operations.
The focus remains on strengthening domestic production capabilities while supporting innovation in high-efficiency water and hydronic heating systems.
“We were honored to host Senator Hagerty and Deputy Secretary Danly at our Lochinvar headquarters,” said Steve Shafer, chief executive officer of A. O. Smith Corporation. “Their visit underscores the importance of collaboration between industry and government as we work to advance innovative, energy-efficient technologies, strengthen domestic manufacturing and deliver best-in-class hydronic and water heating solutions that benefit customers and communities across the country.”
Efficiency and Innovation Remain Core Priorities
The visit reinforced the company’s continued focus on advancing energy-efficient equipment, investing in product development and maintaining strong US-based manufacturing operations.
For contractors, those priorities directly impact equipment availability, system performance and the pace at which new hydronic and water heating technologies reach the field.
For more information, visit www.aosmith.com.