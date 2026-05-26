Rinnai Adds Manufacturing HR Veteran to Lead Talent and Workforce Strategy

Leadership Addition Supports Workforce Growth Strategy

Largent will report to Senior Vice President, Legal, Government Affairs & Peopleand work with company leadership to strengthen employee development and organizational collaboration.

Rinnai said Largent brings more than 15 years of experience leading human resources initiatives across large, multi-site manufacturing organizations. His background includes aligning workforce development strategies with broader business objectives while helping organizations build high-performing teams.

The company said his appointment reflects a continued focus on investing in people and strengthening internal culture as the organization grows.

“Tim brings exactly the kind of people-centered leadership and manufacturing HR expertise that Rinnai needs as we continue to grow,” said Frank Windsor, President of Rinnai America Corporation. "His ability to connect talent strategy directly to business outcomes will be invaluable as we build the organization that supports our next chapter. His values also align with our commitment to Creating a Healthier Way of Living for our employees, customers and the communities we serve.”

Experience Includes Multi-Site Manufacturing Leadership

Before joining Rinnai, Largent served as HR Director for the Americas at Solmax, where he led human resources efforts across a large manufacturing workforce and worked alongside executive leadership on organizational design, talent strategies and operational alignment.

His responsibilities included supporting post-acquisition integration initiatives, advancing HR technology efforts and helping standardize processes across operations.

Earlier in his career, Largent also held HR leadership positions with APLA, ThyssenKrupp and Georgia-Pacific.

Focus Centers on Organizational Development and Collaboration

Largent said he plans to work with company leadership to continue building organizational strength and employee engagement.

“I'm energized by the opportunity to help build a high-performing culture at Rinnai,” said Largent. “This is a company with a clear sense of purpose, strong leadership, and a real commitment to its people. I look forward to working alongside Perry and the entire leadership team to strengthen our organization and deliver long-term business impact.”

Largent earned a bachelor’s degree from Stephen F. Austin State University and an MBA from the University of Georgia.

To learn more visit www.rinnai.us.