Rinnai Launches Dedicated Mobile Showroom for Canadian PROs

PEACHTREE CITY, GA. — Rinnai America Corporation is expanding its investment in Canada with the launch of a new mobile showroom designed to bring hands-on product training, demonstrations and education directly to distributors, plumbers and industry professionals across the country.

Built on an Isuzu chassis with a custom box sourced and assembled through Canadian partners, the 6-meter-long showroom serves as a traveling training center that allows contractors and distributors to interact with Rinnai products in a real-world environment.

Mobile Training Center Brings Products Directly to Canadian PROs

The new showroom represents the latest evolution of Rinnai’s mobile training efforts, which began in 2018 with its North American “Try Rinnai Tour” fleet. Originally launched with seven vans supporting product introductions and field training, including two in Canada, the program has expanded as demand for hands-on education has grown alongside the company’s product portfolio.

Earlier this year, Rinnai added two new walk-in mobile showrooms, including one dedicated exclusively to serving the Canadian market.

“Canada has always been a priority for Rinnai, and our PRO partners there have played a central role in our growth,” said Frank Windsor, President of Rinnai America Corporation. “This is about showing up for them in a bigger way and staying close to the people who depend on our products to help create a healthier way of living across the country.”