Rinnai Launches Dedicated Mobile Showroom for Canadian PROs
Key Highlights
- Rinnai has launched a dedicated mobile showroom that will bring product training and demonstrations directly to Canadian contractors and distributors
- The interactive showroom features tankless water heaters, boilers, heat pump water heaters and commercial water heating solutions
- The mobile training center will travel throughout Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec, supporting hands-on education and distributor events.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA. — Rinnai America Corporation is expanding its investment in Canada with the launch of a new mobile showroom designed to bring hands-on product training, demonstrations and education directly to distributors, plumbers and industry professionals across the country.
Built on an Isuzu chassis with a custom box sourced and assembled through Canadian partners, the 6-meter-long showroom serves as a traveling training center that allows contractors and distributors to interact with Rinnai products in a real-world environment.
Mobile Training Center Brings Products Directly to Canadian PROs
The new showroom represents the latest evolution of Rinnai’s mobile training efforts, which began in 2018 with its North American “Try Rinnai Tour” fleet. Originally launched with seven vans supporting product introductions and field training, including two in Canada, the program has expanded as demand for hands-on education has grown alongside the company’s product portfolio.
Earlier this year, Rinnai added two new walk-in mobile showrooms, including one dedicated exclusively to serving the Canadian market.
“Canada has always been a priority for Rinnai, and our PRO partners there have played a central role in our growth,” said Frank Windsor, President of Rinnai America Corporation. “This is about showing up for them in a bigger way and staying close to the people who depend on our products to help create a healthier way of living across the country.”
Showroom Highlights Residential and Commercial Comfort Solutions
The mobile showroom features a range of residential and commercial comfort products, including the SENSEI RXP tankless water heater, I-Series Plus boiler, REHP electric heat pump water heater, Demand Duo condensing commercial hybrid water heating system and RCB-Series condensing boiler.
The space is designed to support training and partner events with interior and exterior digital displays, a built-in workstation, storage for marketing materials and a built-in grill for customer appreciation events. A Rinnai EnergySaver Direct Vent Heater provides heating for year-round comfort during demonstrations and training sessions.
The interactive layout allows visitors to examine products up close, participate in presentations and discuss applications directly with Rinnai representatives.
Canadian Road Tour Supports Distributor and Contractor Education
The showroom will travel throughout key Canadian markets, including the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec. Planned stops will support distributor events, product demonstrations and hands-on training opportunities for contractors and other industry professionals.
“Trade professionals in Canada face a unique mix of climate demands, regional codes and customer expectations, and they need equipment and training they can trust in those conditions,” said Daniel Zrubak, General Manager of Rinnai Canada. “This new mobile showroom gives easier access to our products and real conversations for the jobs they take on every day.”
By bringing training directly into local markets, Rinnai aims to provide contractors and distributors with greater access to product knowledge and technical expertise while strengthening relationships across the Canadian plumbing and HVAC industries.
To learn more visit www.rinnai.us.