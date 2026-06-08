Global Boiler Market Expected to Double in Value by 2035

The global boiler market was valued at $112.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $220.9 billion by 2035, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%, according to new market research from Global Market Insights.

Boilers continue to play a critical role in the global thermal equipment sector, supported by infrastructure development, industrial expansion, modernization projects, and the ongoing need for dependable heat generation across commercial and industrial applications.

Infrastructure Growth and Industrial Expansion Continue to Drive Demand

Market growth is supported by ongoing infrastructure investments, rising energy consumption, and replacement demand from aging installations worldwide.

As facilities face increasing maintenance costs and stricter efficiency and emissions requirements, many owners are upgrading existing systems rather than extending the life of older equipment. While developing economies continue to drive volume growth, mature markets are increasingly focused on emissions compliance, lifecycle optimization, and energy-efficiency improvements.

The GMI report identifies the following key growth drivers shaping the boiler market through 2035:

Rapid industrialization in emerging economies Increasing focus on energy efficiency Stringent emissions and environmental regulations Expansion of the food and beverage industry Growth in chemical and petrochemical production Shift toward cleaner fuels and electrification Modernization and replacement of aging boiler infrastructure Integration of smart and IoT-enabled technologies Rising demand for waste heat recovery systems Infrastructure development and urbanization

Commercial Building Demand Supports Market Expansion

The commercial boiler segment is projected to reach $30 billion by 2035 as non-residential building owners continue investing in reliable and energy-efficient heating systems.

Growth is being supported by infrastructure expansion, equipment replacement cycles, and increasingly stringent efficiency standards. Advances in boiler technology and sustainability objectives are also influencing purchasing decisions across commercial facilities.

Oil-Fired Boiler Segment Remains Significant

The oil-fired boiler segment was valued at $20.9 billion in 2025.

Demand remains particularly strong in regions where natural gas infrastructure is limited or unavailable. Market activity continues to be influenced by fuel pricing, regional energy availability, emissions regulations, and replacement projects aimed at improving efficiency and performance.

At the same time, emissions reduction requirements and energy-transition policies are expected to shape the segment’s long-term development.

North American Market Focuses on Efficiency and Energy Transition

The North American boiler market is projected to reach $14 billion by 2035.

Rather than significant capacity expansion, investment priorities across the region increasingly center on operational efficiency, emissions accountability, system optimization, and electrification readiness. Regulatory compliance and sustainability initiatives continue to influence equipment selection and modernization strategies.

Manufacturers Invest in Technology and Lifecycle Services

Leading manufacturers are pursuing a range of strategies to strengthen their competitive positions and address evolving customer requirements.

Research and development efforts are focused on improving efficiency, emissions performance, electrification compatibility, and system reliability. Companies are also investing in advanced materials, modular system designs, and smart monitoring technologies that support predictive maintenance and operational optimization.

In addition, manufacturers are expanding lifecycle services, retrofit offerings, and long-term maintenance programs while pursuing strategic partnerships and geographic expansion opportunities to capture growth in emerging markets.

Key companies operating in the global boiler market include Babcock Wanson, Miura America, Viessmann, Lennox International, Thermax, Bosch Limited, Parker Boiler, U.S. Boiler Company, Baxi, IHI Corporation, Fulton, Ariston Holding, BURNHAM Commercial Boilers, Vaillant Group, A.O. Smith, John Cockerill, DAIKIN Industries, P.M. Lattner Manufacturing, BDR Thermea Group, Hurst Boiler & Welding, Ferroli, Bradford White Corporation, Cleaver-Brooks, Carrier, and Vattenfall.